Scotland must rethink bottle recycling scheme - UK minister

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack has urged the Scottish government to rethink its flagship recycling policy.

The UK minister said the Deposit Return Scheme should be "paused" after business leaders raised concerns over the costs involved in setting it up.

The initiative, due to launch in August, is designed to boost recycling via a 20p deposit on single-use drinks bottles and cans.

Industry critics fear it will disrupt trade, raise prices and reduce choice.

Mr Jack said the Scottish government should consider a unified approach with the rest of the UK.

Speaking to Scottish Mail on Sunday, he said a UK-wide scheme - due to launch in 2025 - would maximise environmental benefits and minimise disruption to the drinks industry.

"The introduction of a Deposit Return Scheme is a challenging and complex piece of work," he said.

"The last thing we want to do is rush into this and cause unnecessary difficulties for businesses in Scotland, particularly when many are still recovering from the effects of the Covid pandemic and are having to deal with increased costs due to the war in Ukraine."

The UK government scheme is set to launch in collaboration with the Welsh government and the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs in Northern Ireland.

Mr Jack added: "It is not too late to think again and so I am calling on the Scottish government to pause its scheme and work with us to design a system that works for the whole UK."

Scotland would be the first UK nation to introduce deposit return scheme if it goes ahead in the summer.

The Scottish government originally outlined plans in 2017, saying it represented "a step change in our level of ambition" for recycling.

It was pushed back to July 2022, with the government blaming the Covid pandemic, then delayed again until August this year.

Circular Economy Minister Lorna Slater told MSPs that a number of issues were holding up the system, including Brexit.

Drinks industry critics fear the scheme could create a trade barrier between Scotland and England, as it would require different prices to be charged for the same product on each side of the border.

Earlier this week, SNP MSP Fergus Ewing, former Scottish government rural affairs minister, also called for the scheme to be paused.

'Reckless going ahead'

He told BBC Scotland's The Sunday Show that in its current form it was a "disaster" that would cost the SNP votes.

He said: "The government's own review has said this cannot work. This means it is reckless going ahead.

"Surely the permanent secretary and others in St Andrews house should get out of those offices, go and speak to industry and sort it out before this disaster becomes a catastrophe."

In December the Scottish government review of the scheme found that many issues were "yet to be resolved" and a "fully functioning scheme can not be in operation by August".

Mr Ewing has called for an independent review and a summit between Circular Economy Minister Lorna Slater, the first minister, business leaders and the scheme's administrators.

Circularity Scotland is running the scheme, Zero waste Scotland helped design it and advised on its implementation, while environment agency Sepa is the scheme's regulator.

The Scottish government, Circularity Scotland Ltd and Zero Waste Scotland were unavailable for comment.