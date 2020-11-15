Scotland miss chance to win Nations League group as Slovakia defeat ends unbeaten run

Scotland saw their nine-match unbeaten run come to an end as they were beaten 1-0 by Slovakia in Sunday’s Uefa Nations League clash.

Both sides were in action for the first time since clinching Euro 2020 qualification with dramatic playoff wins in midweek and Jan Gregus’ deflected strike saw the hosts take all three points against Steve Clarke’s much-changed side.

Gregus scored his fourth goal for his country with a deflected shot in the 32nd minute to deny Scotland a chance to win League B Group 2, and promotion to the top league, with one match to spare.

Steve Clarke’s men, who won a penalty shootout against Serbia on Thursday night to qualify for their first major tournament since 1998, nearly equalised with the last kick of the game when Leigh Griffiths got in behind the Slovakia defence but goalkeeper Marek Rodak got his fingertips to the ball.

Scotland have 10 points from five games, four ahead of Czech Republic who host Israel later on Sunday. Slovakia, who beat Northern Ireland in extra-time on Thursday, are bottom with four points.

Additional reporting by Reuters.

