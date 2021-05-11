Scotland midfielder Kenny McLean out of Euro 2020 with knee injury

Scotland midfielder Kenny McLean has been ruled out of Euro 2020 after Norwich confirmed the full extent of his knee injury.

McLean, 29, will spend three months rehabilitating after damaging medial ligaments in Saturday’s final Championship game of the season at Barnsley.

“Kenny McLean is set to be out of action for a period of 12 weeks following confirmation of a knee ligament injury,” Norwich said on their official website.

Kenny McLean is set to be out of action for a period of 12 weeks following confirmation of a knee ligament injury ⬇️ — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) May 11, 2021

“Subsequent scans and further assessments have since revealed significant damage to the medial collateral ligament in McLean’s right knee.

“McLean will now undergo further assessment with an orthopaedic consultant to ascertain a management and rehabilitation plan for the injury.”

The former St Mirren and Aberdeen midfielder was forced out of Norwich’s 2-2 draw at Barnsley early in the second half after being denied by a sliding challenge in the penalty box.

Kenny McLean, right, was wearing a knee brace and using crutches as he and his team-mates collected the Championship trophy (Mike Egerton/PA)

He re-appeared on the Oakwell pitch wearing a knee brace and using crutches as he and his team-mates collected the Championship trophy.

McLean made his senior debut for Scotland against the Czech Republic in March 2016 and has made a total of 20 appearances, scoring one goal.

He featured in all three of Scotland’s World Cup qualifiers in March, starting in the 4-0 win against the Faroe Islands at Hampden Park.

Scotland begin their Euro 2020 campaign against the Czech Republic on June 14.