Scotland would be mad to let Gregor Townsend go

There is genuine excitement and anticipation surrounding today’s Six Nations clash between France and Scotland in Paris. France are always a joy to watch. But so, too, are this Scotland team, and this afternoon’s match is going to be a great test of their progress under Gregor Townsend.

There is one thing that concerns me, though. Gregor’s admission last month, before the start of the tournament, that he had not yet been offered a contract extension by the Scottish Rugby Union struck me as strange. If they have still not started discussions after the first two rounds, it would be completely illogical.

You do not need to be an expert to see what a fine job Gregor has done for Scotland over the past six years, and particularly over the past eight months or so when the ideas and the culture he has instilled have really borne fruit.

Despite losing the Test series in Argentina last summer, Scotland got a lot right on that tour. They blooded some less experienced players and then used that experience to make another step in the autumn. To score 23 unanswered points against New Zealand in November, and then to thrash Argentina in the manner that they did, showed what this Scotland team were capable of.

Scotland used all of the lessons learnt last autumn to beat England at Twickenham a few weeks ago, and followed that up with a really solid win against Wales.

For Scotland fans, it has been wonderful to watch. Gregor has built the strongest Scotland squad for a decade or more and they are buying into his vision. Their performances derive from a collective understanding. Perhaps some senior SRU officials do not understand the impact that can have. When a group of players have the confidence to play very fast, very attacking rugby, and the belief that they can keep improving, that is a potent combination.

France will certainly be wary of the challenge. Fabien Galthie’s team deservedly start as favourites but Scotland won the last time they were in Paris and that will give them confidence.

It is an intriguing head to head. Scotland at the moment are the best reactive, attacking team in the northern hemisphere. Ireland are the best team, but they build their attacks in a different way. Scotland will go to space sooner and more quickly, and they are getting pretty good at taking their opportunities, which makes them very dangerous. The likes of Duhan van der Merwe, Kyle Steyn, Blair Kinghorn and Stuart Hogg can threaten any defence with a bit of space and some quick ball.

But the heartbeat of the side, the conductor-in-chief, is, of course, Finn Russell.

Finn’s description of his relationship with Gregor as being like an old married couple made me laugh. But it also reminded me of my own relationship with Gregor when I was coach and he was playing fly-half.

Gregor was a huge talent, as Finn is. I remember him coming through at Gala and making his international debut at Twickenham in the 1993 Five Nations after Craig Chalmers broke an arm. He was not fazed at all. It was clear he was already up to speed mentally.

That was always Gregor’s strength. He saw things far more quickly than others. Often much faster than team-mates, which could cause problems.

I managed to sign him for Northampton in the mid-Nineties and I remember some great conversations. We saw the game in a similar way; how to create quick ball, how to find space, how to overload it. It was a no-brainer for me taking him on the 1997 Lions tour to South Africa. That was where you saw the best of him, when there were other world-class players around him who thought as quickly as he did.

Team-mates feeding off Russell's confidence

It is the same with Finn. There have been times with Scotland when he has looked on a different wavelength to his team-mates.

There have been some well-documented clashes with Gregor. But that is part of the challenge of managing a big talent.

They are in a good place now and it gave me such pleasure to hear Finn, after the Wales match, saying his job was to “make his team-mates look good”. That is exactly it. It is about using his skill to bring the best out of the rest.

Everyone appears to be feeding off his confidence. They know Finn will have a go, and they are committing in turn. That try Damian Penaud scored in Ireland last time out was wonderful. But Scotland did a similar thing with their final try at Twickenham, each player reacting, confident that if there is half a chance their team-mate will find them.

Today will be a great test of Scotland’s ability to transfer quick possession and play pressure balls into space, faced with Shaun Edwards’s famous line speed. France’s defence coach has them very well drilled, with Gael Fickou his on-field marshal, as he used to have with Jonathan Davies at Wales, or Fraser Waters when we were at Wasps; generals who look to dictate shape and numbers in phase-play defence.

Regardless of the result, I hope the SRU is making inroads into a contract extension. If Gregor feels it is time to go after the World Cup, that is different. I would not be surprised. Six years is a long time, and he will not be short of offers. We know France have approached him, and he enjoyed playing in France (can you imagine his attack with Edwards’s defence!).

But he looks to be enjoying himself. Gregor is so invested in Scotland’s development. Listening to him speaking to Martin Bayfield after the England win, some of it off camera, it was apparent how emotionally invested he is.

That is gold dust. That is what Scotland stand to lose. You do not just let that walk out the door.