Scotland to host its own Coronation for the King with Stone of Destiny at its heart

Stone of Scone - MIKE DAY/SALTIRE NEWS AND SPORT LTD

When the young Queen Elizabeth visited Scotland shortly after her coronation in 1953, she was greeted by 1,700 worshippers at a thanksgiving service in Edinburgh.

It has now been revealed that her son will be honoured with the same service at St Giles' Cathedral in the Scottish capital, at which he will be presented with Britain’s oldest crown jewels.

The Stone of Destiny, an ancient symbol of Scotland’s monarchy which will be presented at the Coronation in Westminster Abbey on May 6, is expected to be a key part of the event.

During the service, the King will be presented with the Honours of Scotland, which are normally on display in the Crown Room at Edinburgh Castle and are the oldest regalia in the British Isles.

The Honours, which were last used for a coronation to crown Charles II at Scone in 1651, will be escorted from Edinburgh Castle to the cathedral by a people's procession of about 100 representatives from different walks of life across Scotland.

Humza Yousaf, the Scottish First Minister who will travel to London to attend the Coronation, said the thanksgiving ceremony would allow Scotland to welcome the new monarch.

“The Honours of Scotland, including the Stone of Destiny, will form part of the ceremony at St Giles' Cathedral and the event will be similar to the thanksgiving service held in 1953 during the late Queen's first visit to Scotland following her Coronation,” he said.

Further details of the service and processions, including viewing opportunities for the public, will be issued in the coming weeks.

Scotland Crown Jewels - Jeff J Mitchell-Pool/Getty Images

Following the late Queen's coronation, she spent a week in Scotland, attending a national service of thanksgiving and dedication at St Giles’ Cathedral on June 24, 1953.

Cheering crowds witnessed the magnificent procession accompanying the royal carriage bearing the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh to the cathedral.

The Honours of Scotland were ceremonially presented to the late Queen, witnessed by 1,700 representatives from all walks of Scottish life, and broadcast live on television.

Story continues

They Honours are composed of the crown of Scotland, the sword and sceptre, and date from the late fifteenth and early sixteenth century, during the reigns of James IV and James V, the grandfather and father of Mary Queen of Scots.

Stone of Destiny - Angelo Hornak/Corbis/Getty Images

It is now yet known how many people will attend King Charles’s thanksgiving service in Scotland, but the procession for the Coronation in London will be shorter than his mother’s and the number of troops accompanying him will be a fraction of the size.

Until the Treaty of Union in 1707, and in the absence of a resident monarch, the regalia were taken to sittings of the Parliament in Edinburgh to signify the sovereign's presence and his or her consent to the passing of each Act.

After the Union, when the new UK Parliament met in London, the Honours had no ceremonial role.

The Stone of Destiny was seized from the Scots by King Edward I of England in 1296, who had it built into a new throne at Westminster. It was used from then on in the coronation ceremonies of the monarchs of England and then Great Britain.

Stone of Scone - PA

On Christmas Day 1950, four Scottish students removed the stone from Westminster Abbey. Three months later it turned up 500 miles away – at the high altar of Arbroath Abbey.

In 1996, the stone was officially returned to Scotland and is kept on display among the priceless treasures in the Crown Room.

It was also announced on Sunday that large screens showing the Coronation will also be set up across Scotland, including in Princes Street Gardens in Edinburgh and Glasgow Cathedral.