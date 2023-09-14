Scotland hooker Dave Cherry ruled out of World Cup – after slipping on stairs

Dave Cherry suffered an unfortunate slip at the Scotland team hotel - Getty Images/Gaspafotos

Dave Cherry, the Scotland hooker, has been ruled out of the World Cup after “slipping on stairs” at the team hotel and suffering a concussion.

Cherry, who replaced first-choice George Turner off the bench in Scotland’s 18-3 loss to South Africa, will be replaced by Stuart McInally with immediate effect after being forced to follow the current return-to-play protocols.

The Edinburgh hooker will be unavailable for the next 12 days, and with fellow hooker Ewan Ashman also working towards a post-concussion return, head coach Gregor Townsend has taken the decision to stand down Cherry completely after the unfortunate injury and call up McNally as cover.

“Cherry suffered a concussion after an accident in the team hotel earlier this week and is now following the current return to play protocols,” said a statement from the Scottish Rugby Union. “This means he is unavailable for at least the next 12 days.

“The decision was therefore taken to end his tournament involvement on medical grounds after he injured his head on Monday, slipping on hotel stairs, on a team day off.

Cherry’s Edinburgh team-mate, McNally, joined up with Townsend’s squad on Thursday and will compete in his second World Cup. Ashman, who left Sale earlier this year to join Cherry and McInally in the Scottish capital, is “currently on track” to be available for selection next week.

“I’m hugely disappointed to be leaving the squad with concussion,” Cherry said. “I’ve loved my time in camp over the summer and gaining my first World Cup cap on Sunday against South Africa. I want to wish the team all the best for the remainder of the competition.”

Scotland take on Tonga in Nice on September 24 before facing Romania in Lille six days later. Townsend’s side close their pool with a mouth-watering clash with Ireland in Paris, a match which both sides might need to win to progress from Pool B.