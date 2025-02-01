Darcy Graham’s lightning feet bamboozle Italy at perfect time for Scotland

Darcy Graham broke the game open at the exact moment Scotland needed it - Getty Images/Ian Jacobs

The great wingers only need a hint of space to make something happen. A stellar defensive effort from Italy, responding well to going behind 14-0 in the opening 10 minutes, had hauled them level at 19-19 at the start of the second half, to leave Murrayfield feeling a little twitchy. Enter Darcy Graham.

The way his quick feet easily bamboozle defences is not exactly news, given that Graham already has 29 tries in 43 caps and is right in the hunt for Scotland’s all-time try-scoring record. But when Scotland needed to settle, to exhale and find a way to take the lead again, it was Graham who delivered.

Faced with no room and three defenders, he slammed on the brakes, weaved inside looking for a gap and then scorched through when it appeared. Michele Lamaro, the Italy captain, leapt desperately to try and stop him but his arms only wrapped around clear air. Even the timing of his assist to Huw Jones, waiting until the final second for the pass to create maximum space, was perfect.

The whole break felt reminiscent of watching Shane Williams at his peak, the great Wales wing who was part of three British and Irish Lions tours. It would be incredibly disappointing if Graham is not wearing Lions red in Australia this summer. “Obviously, Darcy is world class at that,” Rory Darge, the Scotland co-captain, said of his winger’s game-defining break.

Following that score Scotland seemed to relax and all was well again. Huw Jones’ hat-trick led perhaps inevitably to the player of the match award inevitably going his way, but Darge, the first try-scorer, would have been just as worthy a recipient. No Lions selection area will be more hotly contested than the back row – yes, it is only the opening weekend of the Six Nations, but the whole tournament is essentially one big audition to impress Andy Farrell – yet Darge would have to be on Farrell’s longlist. He carries with real purpose, often leads Scotland’s tackle count (as he did here with 13) and always chips in with key turnovers.

Not to do Jones a disservice. There is an art to the timing and positioning of his support lines. Even without his excellent centre partner Sione Tuipulotu, the Scotland captain missing the tournament through injury, Jones thrived.

“It’s three tries today but I reckon Huw has probably missed out on five or six tries over the last few games because he has just not had the ball,” said Gregor Townsend, the Scotland coach. “He offers himself on brilliant lines that sometimes fixes defences and other people get the space. Today, the ball found him.”

With the way Italy impressed in last year’s championship this always felt like a tricky opening number for Scotland. The mood afterwards from Townsend was that his side would benefit from that period of tension where Italy flipped the score from 19-9 at the interval to 19-19 within a couple of minutes, after good defensive work from their talented centres, a Tommaso Menoncello turnover penalty followed by Juan Ignacio Brex’s intercept try picking off a poorly-timed pass by Finn Russell. It was far from Russell’s best game, but a sign of how well Scotland have developed is that their prospects did not entirely rest on his shoulders. Others picked up the mantle.

“That is going to prepare us really well for the Tests to come. There are going to be times where the opposition gets momentum, scores, like today. It didn’t affect the players’ belief in what they needed to do to get the win,” added Townsend.

That adversity tees Scotland up well for Ireland, a fixture they will be quietly desperate to win having failed to do so dating back to 2017. What they would give for another fast start similar to this one, with Darge’s score followed by a second try with a number of enjoyable details, including Jamie Ritchie’s pull-back pass and Duhan van der Merwe then somehow avoiding the touchline before putting Jones away. Dave Cherry’s excellent offload to set up Ben White, flicking a ball out the back, was outrageous for a front-row as Scotland built that big half-time lead.

Italy should not be disheartened. They scrapped away here, making over 100 tackles by half-time to Scotland’s 32 and finishing with 208, making adjustments to their defence and attack as they went which were effective after there were too many defensive gaps and rushed passes. If they can address those attacking gremlins then, based on the evidence from Paris, they will have too much for Wales in Rome.

04:17 PM GMT

04:12 PM GMT

PotM Huw Jones speaks to the BBC

“I’m pretty happy. It’s not every day you manage to get on the end of three so thanks to the boys for setting me up.

“It was a big turning point [Jones’ second try], there wasn’t really anything on for him but Darcy [Graham] will find a gap when there isn’t one. I just had to try and keep up with him.

“I don’t want to say that our confidence is sky high, we’re happy with the win today but our focus is on taking it week by week.”

04:05 PM GMT

Scotland right last year’s wrongs

There were some parallels with last year’s game in that second half. Italy came on strong in the second half and Scotland were doubting themselves make no mistake. However, unlike last year Scotland steeled themselves and knuckles down, scoring two tries to put the game out of reach. It wasn’t pretty at times but a win is a win. Improvement will be required, however, ahead of Ireland next week.

Scotland's centre Huw Jones (C) celebrates after scoring a try during the Six Nations international rugby union match between Scotland and Italy at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland on February 1, 2025

04:02 PM GMT

FULL-TIME: SCO 31 ITA 19

Italy earn a penalty and nudge it deep into the Scotland half but there will be consolation as the hosts win a defensive penalty. Russell thumps the ball into the stands and it’s job done for Scotland – though not without a few worrying moments.

03:57 PM GMT

77 mins: SCO 31 ITA 19

Italy building pressure but the Scotland defence looks impregnable in truth. The Italians are lacking that bit of brilliance in these sorts of position to just unlock the Scottish defence. Tey soon cough up a knock on and that, as they, will be that.

03:54 PM GMT

‘Italy paying price for big tackle count’

Italy, having defended industriously, now paying the price for that big tackle count by slipping off contacts. Graham such a wizard with those quick feet - get him on the Lions tour - while Jones showed great strength for his hat-trick score.

03:53 PM GMT

73 mins: SCO 31 ITA 19

Italy are in! And then they aren’t...

Lovely work from Page-Relo puts Menoncello into a gap and the ensuing offload finds Simone Gesi, just on as a sub. The line is calling out to him but the scramble defence from Scotland is good and forces an agnising knock on from Italy.

Scotland clear their lines from the scrum.

03:50 PM GMT

72 mins: SCO 31 ITA 19

Here come Italy. Brilliant, powerful carrying takes them to within touch distance of the Scotland line. What an attack that was, finally taking the stabilsers off there. They earn a penalty and, of course, go for the corner.

03:43 PM GMT

TRY! Hat-trick for Jones!

Game over? Could be... Should be...

Russell and Graham link up well down the left flank before Scotland switch the play, leaving Huw Jones with plenty to do. He does superbly, beating the first defender before reaching down as he hits the ground to touch the ball over the line.

SCO 31 ITA 19

03:42 PM GMT

64 mins: SCO 26 ITA 19

Scotland are back in control of this game and Italy are now the ones showing cracks. A cheap knock-on from the hosts gives Scotland possession deep in Italy territory again. A break as Matt Fagerson gets his shoulder looked at.

03:37 PM GMT

TRY! Brilliant from Scotland!

The Scotland scrum looks to be buckling a touch but the ball is freed and then finds Graham, who ducks and weave into a gap before breaking a tackle before sliding an easy pass to Huw Jones. Easy run-in followed by a great kick from Russell. That could THE key moment in this game.

SCO 26 ITA 19

Scotland are back in the lead! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿



03:36 PM GMT

59 mins: SCO 19 ITA 19

Brilliant work from Darge in midfield, holding up Vincent in midfield and earning a scrum for the hosts. That’s key with the momentum very much with the visitors here.

03:34 PM GMT

57 mins: SCO 19 ITA 19

Nervy, nervy times at Murrayfield heading into the final quarter here. Next points are vital. Italy earn a free-kick at a scrum and push Scotland deep into their twenty-two.

03:31 PM GMT

56 mins: SCO 19 ITA 19

Another turnover for Italy inside their own territory. Scotland have turned down three easy kicks at goal in search of tries and come up empty handed each time.

03:30 PM GMT

54 mins: SCO 19 ITA 19

Poor again from Scotland as Russell is forced to scramble after more loose passing. McDowall then knocks on for the hosts but the referee blows for a late hit from Cannone. Russell knocks the ball into the twenty-two. Italy have shot themselves in the foot there.

Stafford McDowall knocks on - PA/Andrew Milligan

03:27 PM GMT

50 mins: SCO 19 ITA 19

Brilliant defence again from Italy. Scotland are but four metres from the line but Fischetti gets in on the floor for a superb turnover. Incredible stuff. Italy move the ball wide before clearing their lines. Scotland turned down three there and have paid for the gamble.

Scotland's lock Grant Gilchrist (C) is tackled by Italy's flanker Sebastian Negri (L) and Italy's prop Simone Ferrari (R) during the Six Nations international rugby union match between Scotland and Italy at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland on February 1, 2025

03:25 PM GMT

‘Italy’s defence...’

Well, well, well. Actually quite fitting that Italy’s defence, which pumped out over 100 tackles in the first half, has just led to a 10-point swing by forcing the holding on penalty followed by Brex’s interception. Russell has been very good recently but (obviously) forced that.

03:24 PM GMT

49 mins: SCO 19 ITA 19

Scotland need to respond here after a ten-point swing. Kinghorn finds Graham with a looping pass and the hosts have a penalty advantage. They’ll want more though. The carries continue but the referee has seen enough and goes back for the penalty. Russell goes for the corner.

03:20 PM GMT

TRY! Italy are RIGHT back in this

Russell telegraphs a pass and it’s an easy read for Brex, who intercepts and dashes in from 50-meteres out. He’s under the posts and Allan adds the extras. GAME ON AT MURRAYFIELD.

SCO 19 ITA 19

03:19 PM GMT

PENALTY! Superb defence brings points for Italy

Brilliant defence from Italy. A superb tackle Michele Lamaro on Matt Fagerson puts them on the front foot before Menoncello gets on the ball and gives Dickson an easy decision to make. Allan nails the kick again and Italy are just seven points behind now.

SCOT 19 ITA 12

03:17 PM GMT

42 mins: SCO 19 ITA 9

So near ghet so far for Scotland. The front row combine beautifully to set Pierre Schoeman away. From the ensuing phase, Russell draws the Italy defence a slides a cute ball inside to Graham but the winger fumbles and Italy are off the hook.

‘Freed from Desire’ blaring out during the break in play. Do rugby fans like or loath? I’d be intrigued to know.

03:15 PM GMT

41 mins: SCO 19 ITA 9

Great take from Kinghorn under the high ball. At 6ft5in with plenty of spring to boot, it’s an unfair contest most of the time where he’s concerned.

03:13 PM GMT

Here we go...

The second-half is underway at Murrayfield.

03:01 PM GMT

‘A lot of good things from Scotland’

Three tries for Scotland and they’ve done a lot of good things in that half, with Darge really sharp. And yet Italy are clinging on quite well through those Allan penalties, while that final scrum should give them hope too.

Really was a naughty offload from Dave Cherry to set up White’s score – automatic front row club expulsion?

03:00 PM GMT

Half-time: SCO 19 ITA 9

Garbisi takes no chances inside his own half and boots the ball into the stands to bring the first-half to a close. Decent half from the hosts there but Italy have scrapped away despite showing little to nothing going forward.

02:57 PM GMT

PENALTY! Another sweet strike

Dickson a bit quick on whistle there after a good carry from Menoncello? Perhaps but either way Italy have handed the ball over to Allan again. He can cut the lead to ten just before half-time

SCO 19 ITA 9

02:55 PM GMT

37 mins: SCO 19 ITA 6

Massive hit from Simone Ferrari on Jamie Richie sees the Scotland flanker cough up possession. Italy have a scrum inside the Scotland half and half a chance to cut into this lead before half-time.

02:53 PM GMT

35 mins: SCO 19 ITA 6

Matt Fagerson carries to the open side after Scotland wheel the scrum but possession is slow for Scotland and Italy do well to earn a penalty deep in their own territory. That’s a massive turnover. Another Scotland try there and Italy would likely have been out of it.

Paolo Garbisi earned Italy a vital penalty - PA/Andrew Milligan

02:51 PM GMT

32 mins: SCO 19 ITA 6

Messy from Italy. Really poor as Capuozzo fumbles after a ball is fired at him in midfield. Scotland hack on and Garbisi does well to get back but he can do nothing to stop Scotland driving him back ver his own line. A superb attacking opportunity for Scotland here.

02:47 PM GMT

TRY! A third for the hosts

Dave Cherry does well, breaking through one tackle before finding a delightful offload to Ben White who has the simplest of tasks to touch down in the corner. Delicious from the prop there. Russell off the mark with the conversion.

SCO 19 ITA 6

02:47 PM GMT

28 mins: SCO 14 ITA 6

Italy do well to clear their lines after a scrum just five-metres from their own try line but minutes later Scotland are back deep in their territory after earning another penalty.

02:45 PM GMT

‘Italy have settled down’

Better from Brex, smashing Darcy Graham before Italy get a penalty for sealing off. They have settled down in the last few minutes with those two Tommy Allan penalties.

02:44 PM GMT

25 mins: SCO 14 ITA 6

Sebastian Negri is slow to get up after a crunching collision with Graham as Scotland look to build some pressure. Darge with another powerful carry – he’s been the pick of the players out there so far. Kinghorn flings a great pass to Van der Merwe for carries a few tacklers with him before finding the offload. The attack comes to an end as Russell knocks on after going for a gap.

Finn Russell fumbled the ball at the worst possible moment - Getty Images/Stu Forster

02:41 PM GMT

PENALTY! Another three for Italy

Brex clatters into Darcey Graham putting Scotland on the back foot. Italy earn a penalty from the ensuing breakdown. That’s superb defensive work from the visitors.

Another long kick for Allan but it’s a great strike and Italy claw back a bit more ground.

SCO 14 ITA 6

Tommaso Allan nails a penalty - Getty Images/Andy Buchanan

02:39 PM GMT

PENALTY! Italy on the board

Italy have a penalty and try and fling it about a bit a result. It looks clunky though and Huw Jones eventually comes up with an interception which would have been a certain try if not for the advantage.

Allan nails a penalty from 40 metres out and the visitors have their first points of the Six Nations.

SCO 14 ITA 3

02:36 PM GMT

19 mins: SCO 14 ITA 0

Messy few minutes here. Poor kicking leading to plenty of contests in the air. Ben White’s box kick is far too short and Van der Merwe knocks on the in the contest with Capuozzo.

02:35 PM GMT

17 mins: SCO 14 ITA 0

In attack, Scotland do look a little more structured at present but good defensive work from Italy forces a loose offload from Russell before Brex boots the ball clear, gaining at least 40 metres for his side.

02:33 PM GMT

15 mins: SCO 14 ITA 0

Bit of kick tennis here as both sides look for a territory advantage. It’s an important part of the game but I’ll maintain watching teams booting it down each other’s throats is akin to watching paint dry.

Darge does well on the floor to urn a penalty for the hosts and Russell takes advantage, pushing Italy deep into their own territory.

02:30 PM GMT

‘Uphill from here’

Lots of nice details in that Huw Jones try but the pull-back pass from Ritchie to Russell was delightful. The sort of bad start as a neutral you didn’t want from Italy because it’s now uphill from here.

02:29 PM GMT

12 mins: SCO 14 ITA 0

Italy have a centre-field scrum but all eyes are on Duhan van der Merwe here, who is getting some heavy strapping on his ankle.

02:28 PM GMT

11 mins: SCO 14 ITA 0

Russell takes a real gamble after a great kick from Brex and for a moment, Italy, think they have a sniff of a try after a quick turnover. The referee’s whistle saves the hosts however.

02:26 PM GMT

TRY! Another for Scotland

It’s Van der Merwe doing the damage again. Scotland work an overlap for the winger who blazes into the twenty-two before turning the ball inside to find Huw Jones, who skates over. No mistake from Russell.

SCO 14 ITA 0

Scotland go through the hands for a second try 🖐️



02:24 PM GMT

6 mins: SCO 7 ITA 0

A poor Italy line out inside Scotland territory sets the hosts off again. Kinghorn carries them over the half-way line before a desperate tackle just about prevents Van der Merwe.

02:21 PM GMT

TRY! Scotland cross first

Scotland tap and go from the penalty and it takes just two phases to work the opening. Darge has plenty to do but powers through tacklers before wrestling the ball over the line. Russell converts.

SCO 7 ITA 0

Scotland are off the mark in the #SixNations 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿



02:19 PM GMT

2 mins: SCO 0 ITA 0

Rory Darge comes up with a great early steal for the hosts before Duhan van der Merwe is freed down the wing. Powerful carries follow as Scotland approach the five-metre line before a break down in the back line has referee Karl Dickson coming back for a penalty to the hosts.

02:16 PM GMT

Kick off: SCO 0 ITA 0

We are underway at Murrayfield.

02:15 PM GMT

The Scots respond

The lone piper leads the first verse before cutting out, allowing the crowd to carry the ‘Flower of Scotland’ through to its conclusion. It’s very good stuff but give me the Italy anthem any day.

Right. Rugby anyone?

02:13 PM GMT

Anthem time...

The Italians sing with their customary gusto. Zero focus on singing in tune towards the end. It’s just a shout and it’s excellent. Great stuff all round.

It appears that there are a few more away away in the stands that at first glance.

02:10 PM GMT

In other news...

02:08 PM GMT

Dignitaries at Murrayfield

The players are out some 10 minutes before kick-off here with Princess Anne, the Princess Royal – the patron of the Scottish Rugby Union since 1986 – on hand to meet the players.

There’s bagpipes, there’s a band, there’s a hint of tartan, there’s awkward small talk with Italian man mountains – no tournament does pre-match tradition like the Six Nations.

02:04 PM GMT

The battle no-one’s talking about

Anthems. We have a sumptuous clash this afternoon. For many, ‘Flower of Scotland’ takes the biscuit when it comes to the Six Nations but for this viewer ‘Fratelli d’Italia’ is the pinnacle. Personal preference of course.

Now, enough waffle. The teams are on their way out.

02:01 PM GMT

Has to be said...

...it’s a flag that paints well on a face.

A supporter with her face painted with the Scottish flag colours attends the Six Nations international rugby union match between Scotland and Italy at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland on February 1, 2025

02:00 PM GMT

15 minutes from kick-off...

...at Murrayfield and you can feel excitement building. If Scotland are to have a real chance of winning the Six Nations this year, winning is obviously vital but the manner of the performance will arguably be even more telling.

If, with the injuries the squad has suffered, the hosts are able to produce an impressive display with and without the ball expectations for what can be achieved will just turn up that bit more.

01:48 PM GMT

Fancy it Gregor?

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend - PA/Andrew Milligan

01:44 PM GMT

‘Not a drop of rain in sight’

Crisp conditions here at Murrayfield and not a drop of rain in sight, fortunately. Feels an incredibly tight game to call. Scotland were so off the boil in Rome when the two sides met last year and now have those key injuries to Tuipulotu and Cummings. Meanwhile everyone must surely want to see a repeat of the performances we had from Italy last year, when they only lost two out of five.

01:35 PM GMT

A few stats to mull on

Italy’s tally of eight Six Nations wins against Scotland is their best against any side. They have recorded a combined total of seven victories against the other four nations.

Italy last won an away match against Scotland in 2015. They triumphed 22-19 at Murrayfield in a year in which the Scots eventually finished bottom.

Scotland have won the last six home meetings in all competitions by an aggregate score of 213-64.

Their 52-10 home victory in 2021 is their biggest winning margin in the Six Nations era.

01:31 PM GMT

Words from Gregor Townsend

“Getting to start at home is massive and it has been a good training week. Italy are a quality side and have shown that for two or three years.

“They have been a difficult opponent for us and other teams. They really upped their game in last year’s Six Nations with two wins and a draw, and one of those victories was against us, so they will be confident.

“There is intelligence in how they play, when they look after the ball, when they move it. They are a quality side and play with a lot of passion.”

01:25 PM GMT

01:24 PM GMT

Scotland captain getting his eye in

01:22 PM GMT

The last meeting between these two...

...ended in a famous 31-29 victory for Italy in Rome, bringing to an end a run of 26 straight losses for the Azzuri in Rome.

If Scotland have real aspirations of winning the Six Nations, the same result is simply not an option.

Stephen Varney and Danilo Fischetti celebrate a try during Italy’s win over Scotland in Rome last year - Getty Images/Giampiero Sposito

01:15 PM GMT

01:14 PM GMT

Scotland absentees

The big story for Scotland heading into this tournament has been the relentless pile-up of key injuries the squad has endured.

Tuipulotu is obviously the highest profile of those but the collective pressure of losing Dylan Richardson, Scott Cummings, Josh Bayliss, Kyle Steyn, Adam Hastings, Max Williamson, Andy Onyeama-Christie, Ben Muncaster and Magnus Bradbury as well will really test this squad.

01:11 PM GMT

‘Teams are looking at us differently’

For Italy, there is also a sense of optimism with head coach Gonzalo Quesada able to field what is arguably the best rounded side the country has ever had heading into a Six Nations.

Tommaso Menoncello and Ignacio Brex offer the sort of midfield punch and consistency Italy has always lacked, while captain Michele Lamaro leads a mobile yet powerful forward pack.

They may be heavy underdogs here but this is a side capable of giving as good as they get for large swathes of the upcoming 80 minutes.

Michele Lamaro leads Italy this afternoon - Reuters/Remo Casilli

This was a point conceded by Lamaro, who said: “The most important thing for us is to keep improving, keep going in that direction.

“There is a lot of expectations on us. Now the other teams are looking at us differently.”

01:08 PM GMT

And for Italy...

15-Tommaso Allan, 14-Ange Capuozzo, 13-Juan Ignacio Brex, 12-Tommaso Menoncello, 11-Monty Ioane, 10-Paolo Garbisi, 9-Martin Page-Relo, 1-Danilo Fischetti, 2-Giacomo Nicotera, 3-Simone Ferrari, 4-Dino Lamb, 5-Federico Ruzza, 6-Sebastian Negri, 7-Michele Lamaro, 8-Lorenzo Cannone

Replacements: 16-Gianmarco Lucchesi, 17-Luca Rizzoli, 18-Marco Riccioni, 19-Niccolo Cannone, 20-Manuel Zuliani, 21-Ross Vintcent, 22-Alessandro Garbisi, 23-Simone Gesi Referee: Karl Dickson

01:07 PM GMT

How Scotland line up

15-Blair Kinghorn, 14-Darcy Graham, 13-Huw Jones, 12-Stafford McDowall, 11-Duhan van der Merwe, 10-Finn Russell, 9-Ben White, 1-Pierre Schoeman, 2-Dave Cherry, 3-Zander Fagerson, 4-Jonny Gray, 5-Grant Gilchrist, 6-Jamie Ritchie, 7-Rory Darge, 8-Matt Fagerson

Replacements: 16-Ewan Ashman, 17-Rory Sutherland, 18-Will Hurd, 19-Gregor Brown, 20-Jack Dempsey, 21-George Horne, 22-Tom Jordan, 23-Kyle Rowe

12:57 PM GMT

Match preview

Scotland get their Six Nations campaign off the ground this afternoon at Murrayfield with Italy coming to town.

In spite of a spate of injuries to key players including talismanic captain Sione Tuipulotu, this is another year in which the mood around the Scotland camp ahead of the Six Nations feels very positive

In many ways, this feels like a good chance for Gregor Townsend to stress test a squad that will need sufficient quality of depth to have a realistic chance of winning a first title of the Six Nations era.

Finn Russell will captain the side in Tuipulotu absence and says it is only right that expectations for his side remain high in spite of the pre-tournament issues with injury.

“I think the last few years we’ve come in with some expectations and with the group that we’ve got, I think it’s quite right to have those expectations,” Russell said.

“I think we’ve come in with a real good mindset, which in my opinion has been different to any of the tournaments I’ve been involved in, which is great to see.

It is one game at a time for Finn Russell and Scotland - PA/Jane Barlow

“We’ve got to focus on getting tomorrow right and depending on the outcome of tomorrow, we’ll get back on Monday and reassess where we are and go again.

“That’s been a point we’ve been trying to drive this week, of not looking at winning the tournament just yet – that’s obviously the goal for every team in it, but there’s a long way to go before you get that title.

“I think if we’re to win tomorrow, the media starts talking Scotland up, the expectations go up a little bit. We can’t let that affect us.

“We’ve just got to control what we can and make sure all the outside noise doesn’t get into the camp and we just stay true to what we’re trying to achieve here.”