Scotland head coach Clarke signs new deal until 2026

Steve Clarke has signed a new deal to remain Scotland head coach until 2026.

Clarke, who was appointed in 2019, will stay in charge of the national team until after the next World Cup in Canada, Mexico and United States.

The 59-year-old's new deal was announced ahead of Scotland's Euro 2024 qualifying campaign, which they start with a double-header against Cyprus and Spain at Hampden Park.

Clarke masterminded Scotland's promotion to UEFA Nations League Group A last year and is determined to guide them to a major tournament.

He said: "I am proud that my coaching team and I will continue to lead the team through the next two qualifying campaigns, as well as Nations League Group A, but being able to do so is a testament to the squad of players who have been central to our improvement.

"The immediate focus is ensuring a positive start to our Euros campaign against Cyprus, who were the opposition for my first match in charge in 2019.

"When we named our squad for the double-header, I spoke with my coaches about how the quality and depth of the squad has evolved in those four years. We now have an experienced core who have been constants throughout, but we have also added quality and competition in every area of the team.

"We also played that game in front of around 30,000 fans and will walk out on Saturday, and Tuesday against Spain, to a full house at Hampden Park.

"It's imperative that we keep the fans and the nations engaged and entertained and that is something we are all committed to achieving through winning games and qualifying for more major tournaments, starting with Germany next year."