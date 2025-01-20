Scotland gets Six Nations blow as captain Tuipulotu ruled out of tournament because of injury

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — Scotland was dealt a major blow ahead of the Six Nations when captain Sione Tuipulotu was ruled out of the rugby tournament because of injury.

The Australian-born center sustained a pectoral muscle injury during a training session with his club, Glasgow Warriors, last week and requires an operation. The Scottish Rugby Union said Tuipulotu “is expected to return to action before the end of the season.”

Rory Darge and Finn Russell will co-captain Scotland in the Six Nations, which begins on Jan. 31 when France hosts Wales.

Scotland's first game is against Italy on Feb. 1.

The SRU said lock Scott Cummings sustained an arm fracture during Glasgow's match against Harlequins in the European Champions Cup on Saturday and was also likely to miss the tournament.

