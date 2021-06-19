Scotland fan critical after plunging from hotel room

File photo

A Scotland fan is in a critical condition after plunging from a hotel room in central London.

The man reportedly fell from the sixth-floor of the Corus hotel on Lancaster Gate, in Hyde Park, on Friday night.

He was treated by paramedics at the scene before being rushed to a major trauma unit at St Mary’s hospital in West London, The Sun reports.

Police also attended the scene and established a police cordon outside the hotel.

A total of 30 people were arrested after the Scotland v England clash at Wembley on Friday.

The Metropolitan Police said 25 of the arrests were in central London while five people were arrested in the vicinity of Wembley.

Scotland Yard said in a tweet: “13 arrests were for public order offences, 6 for drunk and disorderly, 4 for assault on police, 3 for assault, 2 related to Class A drugs and one each for breaching a dispersal order and breaching a banning order.”

Red flares were set off as crowds congregated in Leicester Square for the much-anticipated match, which ended in a scoreless draw.

Many fans were wearing kilts and draped in Scotland flags, singing and cheering in the popular tourist spot.

Others kicked footballs, some held aloft bottles of alcohol and many belted out the Scottish national anthem and chanted “No Scotland, no party”.

The Met said officers entered Leicester Square at about 12.45am and encouraged those still at the scene to leave the area, with the square finally cleared by 1.15am.

