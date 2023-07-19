Scotland to explore hosting Commonwealth Games in joint bid – Humza Yousaf

Scotland’s First Minister has said the country will explore the possibility of hosting the 2026 Commonwealth Games as part of a multi-country bid.

It comes after Victoria state in Australia on Tuesday abruptly pulled out of hosting the event, citing rising costs.

The Commonwealth Games Federation described the decision as “hugely disappointing” and said it is open to discussions with any member nations interested in taking on the staging of the event.

Scotland has hosted the Games three times, most recently in Glasgow in 2014, and First Minister Humza Yousaf said he has asked staff to explore possibilities for 2026.

Commenting on Victoria’s decision, he told STV: “First of all, I’m really disappointed in the news.

“We were desperate for the Games to go ahead in 2026, given that we know how excellent the preparations have been going for Team Scotland. It’s also an opportunity for us to compete under the Scottish banner.

“Let’s see what the art of the possible may be. As I said, I have noted the comments from others that Scotland could look to be part of something bigger, part of a multi-city, multi-country host.

“So I’ve seen those comments. I’ve asked my team to explore whether that’s a possibility or not, but it may be difficult, but let’s see what the art of the possible is.”

Ross Murdoch swam at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow in 2014 (Danny Lawson/PA)

Swimmer Ross Murdoch, who won gold in the 200m breaststroke representing Scotland at Glasgow 2014, said it was disappointing that Victoria would not be hosting the Games.

The former Olympian, who also won silver at the Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast, Australia, in 2018 and three bronze medals at Birmingham in 2022, told BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme: “I remember my time on the Gold Coast very vividly and Australia did a remarkable job of hosting them, it was absolutely phenomenal, so I do feel a bit gutted that there won’t be that same exposure for a lot of Scottish athletes.”

However he said he was excited by the possibility of the Games taking place in Scotland again.

The country hosted the event twice in Edinburgh in 1970 and 1986, and in Glasgow almost a decade ago.

Glasgow hosted the Commonwealth Games in 2014 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Murdoch said: “The idea of Scotland hosting another Commonwealth Games is pretty exciting because I remember it very well, it was a phenomenal opportunity. There’s not a lot of people who go on to make Olympic Games, making an Olympic Games is very different – to be honest, having made both, I look back more fondly, probably, at my memories from the Commonwealth Games.

“I felt very proud to be there and that was all I ever wanted from sport, was to go to Glasgow 2014, I remember how much it inspired me and the rest of the people around me on that team.”

Badminton player and former Olympian Susan Egelstaff, who won bronze medals at the Commonwealth Games in Manchester in 2002 and Melbourne in 2006, suggested the days of the Commonwealth Games might be numbered.

She told the BBC: “I think the really sad thing about the news yesterday about Victoria withdrawing is it’s hard to escape the fact that this is almost certainly the beginning of the end for the Commonwealth Games.

“It’s really hard to see how it has a long-term future now when so many governments and countries are just so reluctant to pay the cost of these Games.”