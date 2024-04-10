Scotland’s Euro 2024 fixtures: Group, full schedule and latest odds

Scotland boss Steve Clarke (left) has some big decisions to make - PA/Andrew Milligan

Scotland secured their place at Euro 2024 with two games to spare but that doesn’t make things any easier for manager Steve Clarke when it comes to picking his final 23 for the European Championship.

Scotland finished second in their qualifying group, just four points behind Spain who they beat in a competitive fixture for the first time in 39 years in a 2-0 victory at Hampden Park back in March 2023.

However, they have since gone on a seven-game winless run with a dismal 1-0 friendly defeat by Northern Ireland at Hampden Park the latest capitulation.

Asked how many decisions he’s still uncertain about ahead of the Euros, Clarke said: “Probably four, going through every area of the pitch, maybe five.

“It’s going to be dependent upon fitness. You can’t see into the future, so you don’t know what’s going to happen. You might lose somebody you don’t want to lose. But at the moment, I’m probably looking at disappointing four or five.

“It’s going to be a big decision. It’ll have a big impact on some of these young lads’ lives. I’ll be sorry for them but football can be quite a brutal business at times.”

Who are in Scotland’s Euro 2024 group?

Scotland are in Group A alongside hosts Germany, Hungary and Switzerland.

What is the tournament format?

The top two teams from each group of four will qualify for the round of 16, along with the four best third-place teams. The tournament will then follow a one-leg knock-out format until the champion is crowned in the final.

What are Scotland’s Euro 2024 group games?

June 14: vs Germany , Munich, 8pm (BST), ITV

June 19: vs Switzerland , Cologne, 8pm (BST), BBC

June 23: vs Hungary, Stuttgart, 8pm (BST), BBC

How do I buy Scotland tickets?

Fans can apply for tickets for any team via the Uefa Euro 2024 ticket portal.

What is the latest Scotland news?

Clarke remains confident that Scotland will be ready for Euro 2024 this summer despite their winless run being extended to seven games with a 1-0 friendly defeat by Northern Ireland at Hampden Park.

The Scotland boss was looking for a response following a 4-0 defeat to the Netherlands in Amsterdam in the first of two pre-Euro 2024 friendlies during the international window, but midfielder Conor Bradley’s first international goal gave Northern Ireland a first win in Mount Florida in 50 years.

Scotland have not been on a seven-game winless run since August 2004 to March 2005 and they take on Gibraltar and Finland in June friendlies before facing Euro 2024 hosts Germany in the opening game of the tournament at the Allianz Arena.

“I’m not counting,” said Clarke. “We are going to be ready in June and that is the most important thing.”

What are Scotland’s odds to win Euro 2024?

