Scotland enter new phase of Euro 2024 as required change becomes clear

There’s been a great deal of talk around Scotland since the embarrassment of Munich - admirable displays of showing up, taking responsibility, being accountable. There have been meetings, discussions, discussions about meetings; post-match analysis, pre-match analysis, another two press conferences. Five days on from the opening humiliation against hosts Germany and Scotland were starting to struggle finding a new way to say they’d failed to show up on the opening night of Euro 2024. Finally, the captain Andy Robertson announced the time for talking was over. “We need action,” he declared.

As a result of their goal difference taking a battering against Germany, there is jeopardy ahead of facing Switzerland tonight. Steve Clarke’s side require four points from their remaining two games of Group A and will be all but out should they lose in Cologne; at the very least, it would require Scotland to beat Hungary in their final fixture of the group by five or six. It’s as simple as that, while the challenge of lifting the spirits of his players has been one of nuance for Clarke. The Scotland manager has been going around his squad “kicking backsides and giving cuddles” as he assesses what is needed ahead of facing a confident Switzerland team fresh off an impressive win over Hungary.

As Scotland attempt to leave Munich behind them, Clarke has also looked at himself since such a disastrous performance.The 60-year-old admitted that his players misinterpreted the plan he wanted them to execute. If Scotland looked like they were playing with their wires crossed against a vibrant Germany team, caught between dropping deep and pressing, unsure whether runners were going in behind or coming short, Clarke has been attempting to tie up the loose ends. Robertson, meanwhile, admitted Scotland showed “fear” as they were thrust into the tournament opener.

Now Scotland need to be brave, as Clarke prepares for a completely different system against Switzerland and one that will pose new questions. This could now be the biggest game of his managerial career. After all the build-up to Scotland’s Euros adventure, it would be the biggest of disappointments if their hopes are all but over before the final game in the group. Clarke told the Tartan Army to “keep the faith” and they are gradually finding their voice again after making the way to Cologne. The square in front of the city’s enormous Gothic cathedral has been filled with the sound of bagpipes. Despite the rain, the party continues.

Now it’s over to the team. “We have to act,” Robertson said. Scotland had an extra day to get over the sorry 5-1 defeat to Germany but they will be aware that their performance against the hosts was up there with the worst of the tournament so far. Other teams who may have been written off have enjoyed their moment: Romania in thumping Ukraine, Slovakia in stunning Belgium, even Albania and their opening goal against holders Italy after just 23 seconds. One of the early themes of Euro 2024 is that the teams who are having a go are being rewarded. There have been some overwhelmingly joyful moments.

On the pitch, Scotland have yet to have theirs, with Antonio Rudiger’s own goal scant consolation for the manner in which they failed to contribute anything to the opening night. The comments from Clarke and captain Robertson reflected how there was nothing to hide or argue against: Scotland were outclassed. If they’d likely take a draw against a Switzerland side who got off to a winning start, there are similarities to be taken from the 0-0 draw against England at Wembley three years ago. Just as it was then, Scotland couldn’t afford to get beat but ground out the result that kept their hopes alive.

Scotland captain Andy Robertson admitted the team showed ‘fear’ in the opening game against Germany (Getty Images)

Clarke, who said playing for a draw in Cologne was “dangerous”, is expected to tweak his starting line-up, including the same change that was so effective against England in recalling Billy Gilmour. Scotland need to get John McGinn and Scott McTominay into the game after anonymous nights against Germany and strengthening numbers in midfield can help. Robertson and Kieran Tierney also have to be more of an influence in an attacking sense and must be brave against Switzerland’s shape, overloading the left wing. Switzerland, though, will want to do the same down the opposite side.

Switzerland’s Michel Aebischer was the revelation of their opening win and the right side of Scotland’s defence is a weak point. There is certain to be one change there. Ryan Porteous is banned for two games after his horror challenge on Ilkay Gundogan while Anthony Ralston struggled against Germany on a difficult night and Ross McCrorie, the Bristol City defender, may find he is in contention to start.

Before the start of Group A, Scotland would have likely targeted the Switzerland game as a chance to get the win they needed, or at least that was the plan before Switzerland outplayed Hungary on Saturday afternoon. It underlined the tournament experience in their ranks, led by captain Granit Xhaka, but also a tactical versatility. Now Scotland must step up and display both as knockout football already begins.