Scotland drug deaths rise despite Nicola Sturgeon’s pledge

Drug deaths in Scotland have started to rise sharply again in Scotland despite Nicola Sturgeon’s pledge to make tackling the crisis her “national mission”.

A quarterly report by Public Health Scotland said the number of suspected drug deaths increased in October and November last year.

A total of 109 people died from suspected drug use in November, an increase of more than a fifth on the death toll of 89 recorded in the same month the previous year. It was also higher than the 93 deaths reported in November 2020. No figures were published for October alone.

Ms Sturgeon promised to tackle the situation after admitting she took her “eye off the ball” on Scotland having by far the highest drugs death rate in Europe.

The Scottish Tories said it would be “utterly inexcusable” if this had happened a second time, adding that the new quarterly statistics should be an “urgent wake-up call” for the SNP government.

The most recent annual figures disclosed that the number of drug deaths in 2021 was 1,330, with the total down by only nine from the previous year’s record high.

Scotland’s death rates remained almost five times higher than those of England and Wales, and 3.8 times higher than those of Norway, the next worst European nation.

As a result of the rise, the Scottish government pledged to start publishing suspected drug deaths on a quarterly basis, with the previous release showing a 15 per cent fall between July and September last year, compared to the previous three months.

Angela Constance, the SNP’s drugs minister, said: “Although the suspected drugs deaths figures showed a 21 per cent decrease for the first nine months of last year, this latest report indicates a sharp increase in October and November.

“I am aware that this report uses management information provided by Police Scotland and is based on attending officers’ observations and initial inquiries at the scene of death but, of course, the numbers we are seeing are still far too high.

Story continues

“We remain focused on our ongoing efforts to get more people into the form of treatment that works best for them.”

Sue Webber, the Scottish Tories’ shadow drugs minister, said: “Drug deaths are Scotland’s national shame, and it is deeply concerning that the number of fatalities increased towards the end of last year.

“Nicola Sturgeon admitted taking her eye off the ball, and it would be utterly inexcusable if this were to be happening again. Far too often, we get warm words and lengthy reports from SNP ministers but precious little in the way of action on the front line to tackle the drugs death epidemic.”

She urged Ms Constance to get behind her party’s Right to Recovery Bill, which she said would “guarantee treatment to everyone who needs it and is backed by front line experts”.

Paul O’Kane, Labour’s drug policy spokesman, said: “This is a national emergency, and the SNP need to start treating it as one.”