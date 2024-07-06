Scotland cruise to comfortable win over Canada

Dylan Richardson scored two of Scotland's 11 tries [Getty Images]

Canada (5) 12

Tries: Rumball, Baillie Con: Nelson

Scotland (24) 73

Tries: Bayliss, Richardson (2), Reed (2), Warr (2), Paterson, Dobie, McDowall, Steyn Con: Thompson (5), Healy (4)

Scotland started their summer tour with a comprehensive 11-try win over Canada in Ottowa.

Gregor Townsend's side started slowly and the hosts took the lead through a try from their captain Lucas Rumball.

However, the Scots soon found their feet and tries from Josh Bayliss and debutant Arron Reed, either side of a Dylan Richardson double, opened up a comfortable half-time lead.

Gus Warr - also on debut - crossed twice after the break, before tries from Reed, Harry Paterson, Jamie Dobie, Stafford McDowall and Kyle Steyn added further gloss to the scoreline.

Scotland next face the USA in Washington DC next Friday, before Tests against Chile and Uruguay.

There were five debutants in Townsend's starting XV - and five more came off the bench - with Scotland's head coach looking to provide opportunities to some of the younger and less experienced members of his set-up.

However, they struggled to gel in the opening 10 minutes. The hosts went through several phases in Scotland territory before Rumball went over at the back of a rolling maul.

Going behind sparked Scotland into life though, and their first real spell of possession saw them hit back.

After a dart down the short side, Paterson threw a delightful offload to the supporting Bayliss and the number eight had an unopposed route to the line.

Richardson was the beneficiary of more good work from Paterson for his first international try, before the South African-born hooker dotted down at the back of a powerful maul for his second.

Paterson was once again the provider for Scotland's fourth try of the game, a wonderful offload putting Reed in at the corner.

The Scottish momentum continued in the second half, with Canada unable to stem the flow of tries. While Townsend's young side lacked discipline at times, they played with a real freedom and verve in attack.

Warr scored twice either side of Kyle Baillie's close-range effort for Canada, before Paterson went over for a richly deserved try of his own.

Glasgow scrum-half Dobie, playing on the wing, cruised under the posts, and his club team-mate McDowall's try took Scotland past the 60-point mark.

It was left to Steyn to finish the scoring with the final play of the game, his 12th Scotland try.