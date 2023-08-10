Scotland could face eight year wait to rejoin EU after independence, government admits

Opposition MSPs claim the report deals a devastating blow to the SNP’s case for independence - JANE BARLOW/PA

Scotland would face a wait of nearly a decade to rejoin the EU after independence, according to the SNP government’s own officials.

In an internal analysis, civil servants warned that it could take up to eight years for a Scottish state to rejoin the bloc, while even under a “best case” scenario the process would be between three and four years.

Also highlighted were external warnings that Scotland would be forced to join the Euro and the Schengen visa-free travel zone, which would mean passport checks for cross-border travel to England.

They found that well over 30 new public bodies would have to be set up to meet membership requirements, and that a formal application could not even begin until Scotland had already left the UK.

‘Expensive and lengthy’

The documents undermine several claims put forward by SNP leaders, who have repeatedly sought to claim an independent Scotland would have a quick and seamless path back into the EU.

“The setting up of appropriate administrative and regulatory structures is likely to be expensive and lengthy,” the officials stated in the undated analysis, written before the UK left the EU.

“The best case scenario for Scotland would involve a total timeline of three to four years and the upper limit could be up to eight years, based on Scotland acceding to the EU from third country status.”

It adds: “It is not clear whether the EU would be willing and able to negotiate with a Scotland in the process of transitioning to independence.

“New Member States are committed to be able to adopt the euro in due course after membership.”

The devolved administration was forced to release the internal analysis by Scotland’s transparency tsar, after they initially fought to keep them secret.

However, Daren Fitzhenry, the information commissioner, ruled there was “significant” public interest in analysis of timescales for an independent Scotland rejoining the EU being made public.

The SNP government said the information “does not reflect current government thinking” and that it would be “inaccurate to suggest that any of the details within reflect past or present government policy.”

‘Brexit on steroids’

Opposition MSPs claimed it dealt a devastating blow to the SNP’s case for independence, with Scotland facing the prospect of nearly a decade out of both the UK and EU single markets.

“It’s no wonder the SNP wanted to keep this damning analysis from the public,” Ian Murray, the shadow Scottish Secretary, said.

“This makes abundantly clear that the SNP’s independence plans would be Brexit on steroids – years of political upheaval and economic harm justified by a vague promise of jam tomorrow.”

SNP ministers have repeatedly rejected the prospect of passport checks at the Scottish border, should Scotland leave the UK and rejoin the EU. Humza Yousaf recently claimed that any border checks would be “light touch” and limited to movement of goods.

However, the documents include a summary of an Institute for Government paper, which said it was “unlikely” Scotland would be able to secure the opt-outs previously enjoyed by the UK, which would mean having to commit to joining Schengen and the Euro.

It states: “If Scotland was required (or decided) to join the Schengen area, passport checks would be required on citizens from the rest of the UK entering Scotland and those without a long-term visa would not be permitted to stay in Scotland, or the rest of the Schengen area, for more than 90 days in any 180-day period.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said some of the advice “pre-dates the pandemic and other significant developments” such as the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA).

He added: “To give people the information they need to make an informed choice about Scotland’s constitutional future, ministers will shortly publish a paper setting out how an independent Scotland would re-join the EU, in order to escape the damage of Brexit and enjoy the benefits of being back in the EU as a full, equal member.”