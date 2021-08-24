Scotland’s coronavirus inquiry to begin by end of year

The First Minister said the briefing would begin by the end of this year (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Wire)

The Scottish Government will begin an independent inquiry into the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic by the end of the year, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

The First Minister said the judge-led inquiry would have a “person-centred, human rights-based” approach.

A draft of aims and principles for the inquiry was published on Tuesday, with members of the public invited to comment until September 30.

Ms Sturgeon spoke at a coronavirus briefing in Edinburgh shortly after the publication.

The need for co-operation with other governments is not, in my view, a reason to delay the establishment of our own inquiry

Nicola Sturgeon

She said of the inquiry: “I can confirm it will be established by the end of this year, as promised, and it will take a person-centred, human rights-based approach.”

Scotland’s top prosecutor, Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain QC, had begun discussions about appointing a judge to lead the inquiry, the First Minister added.

“It is fully our intention that this will be a judge-led inquiry,” Ms Sturgeon said.

“The inquiry will look at all matters related to the handling of the pandemic that are within our devolved competence, this will include of course the situation in our care homes.”

But she stressed the Scottish Government would “liaise closely” with the UK Government and other devolved administrations on the likely terms of a UK wide inquiry.

“It will be important to avoid duplication and overlap,” Ms Sturgeon said.

She added: “However, the need for co-operation with other governments is not, in my view, a reason to delay the establishment of our own inquiry.”

