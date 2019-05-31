Scotland have 'a duty to inspire' at the Women's World Cup

Shelly Kerr believes Scotland have “a duty to inspire the next generation” as they prepare to make to their Women’s World Cup debut.

Head coach Kerr hopes the tournament, which starts on June 7th, will inspire both Scottish girls and women.

Kerr has been in charge of the national team since 2017, feels the legacy her team creates is just as important as Scotland’s performance in the competition.

Talking exclusively to Yahoo Sport, Kerr explained: “I think myself and the players have a duty to inspire the next generation.

“Whether that’s for young girls to play the game, whether it’s for other people to get involved in a coaching capacity ... that is our duty, being attached to the national team, that you look at that legacy part and try and grow the game.

“There’s two parts on the back of World Cup qualification, and that is the performance side, so we want to do well when we go to the World Cup, but it’s also the legacy part.”

Shelly Kerr will guide Scotland to their first ever World Cup. (Credit: Getty Images)

She continued: “Legacy is a word sometimes that gets used loosely. But what we’re looking at is to grow the game, to have a real cohesive pathway that we’re providing and catering for everyone to get involved in the girl’s and women’s game.

“It’s not just for girls and women, we want to inspire boys and men. It’s the whole country we want to captivate and, as I say, that’s a big part of our role being involved with the national team.

“I hope that everyone in Scotland recognises these role models in the national team, that they’re household names because they are role models.”

Scotland will take on England, Argentina and Japan in a tough group stage. (Credit: Getty Images)

Kerr’s reign as the Scotland boss has seen noticeable improvements in the set-up of the national team.

The 49-year-old explained: “What we’ve tried to do, certainly in my tenure here at the national team is try to instil confidence, autonomy, belief and try to develop decision makers.

“Ultimately you can’t play the game for the players, they have to be able to make decisions.

“We always work within a structure ... a huge thing that we implemented right at the start was to critically reflect. If you want to develop and get better, then honest critical reflection is required.”

Scotland’s transition into a side capable of competing with the international elite has been a slow one, according to Kerr, but her pride at guiding the nation into only their second ever major tournament is clear for all to see. However, she certainly isn’t taking all of the credit for the team’s success.

She added: “I’m really, really proud, being a former player of the national team, that I’m at the helm leading the team to the World Cup

“So in terms of dreams as a little kid, and a little girl playing football, it doesn’t get any better, so it’s great.

“I’m proud of the team. Every single player that’s been involved, the whole, not just the 23 players, there’s been over 30-odd players we’ve used.”

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - MAY 28: Scotland Head Coach Shelly Kerr is seen during the Women's International Friendly match between Scotland and Jamaica at Hampden Park on May 28, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Kerr has spoken openly of trying to make sure this isn’t the country’s first and last World Cup.

Getting out of the group stage is the initial focus, as is making sure she enjoys the experience of managing on the biggest stage.

The Scotland boss explained: “I’m going to try and embrace every single minute at the World Cup. We’ve already asked the players to do that because it’s a special, special moment.

“I think for me it’s important that I’m not distracted, I think it’s important the players are not distracted, because there’s absolutely no doubt that our target is to get out the group.

“We know that we need to win at least one game minimum so we need to carefully plan, we need to set objectives. I’ll feel a lot of emotions I would imagine, you can only hypothetically imagine what it’s going to be like.”

Scotland take on England in their opening group game on June 9th.

