Scotland boss Clarke furious at '100% penalty' denial

Furious Scotland head coach Steve Clarke has railed against the decision not to award his side a penalty as they crashed out of Euro 2024 in dramatic fashion.

With just over 10 minutes remaining against Hungary in Stuttgart, substitute Stuart Armstrong went to ground in the Hungarian box under pressure from Willi Orban.

However, Argentine referee Facundo Tello waved play on and VAR offical Alejandro Hernandez opted not to intervene.

"The biggest point in the game is the penalty kick," Clarke said. "Why is it not given? I need an answer. I need to know why that's not a penalty kick.

"I don't understand how VAR can look at that and say it's not a penalty. I've got words for it, but I like my money."

Former England striker and BBC pundit Alan Shearer agreed that Scotland should have had a spot kick.

"The penalty decision was terrible," he said. "For me it was a penalty all day."

When asked if he had spoken to the referee, Clarke said: "What's the point?

"He's from Argentina. Why is it not a European referee? I don't understand why he's here and not in his own country refereeing a game. It's just my opinion."

'Footballing gods weren't on our side'

Clarke said the nature of Hungary's winning goal was a result of Scotland's desperation to win the game at the other end.

Kevin Csoboth finished off a counter-attack in the final seconds after Scotland piled players forward, and Clarke says they did not have the luck they needed.

"You're always to get caught when you open up like that," Clarke said.

"We did create some chances. A consequence of being under pressure to win is maybe you snatch a bit at those chances.

"Sometimes you need the footballing gods to be on your side; they weren't on our side tonight. It's a cruel game. We all suffer the same."

The Scotland head coach says his side must now turn their attentions to qualifying for their next major tournament.

His squad are next in action in the autumn, when they face Portugal, Croatia and Poland in the top tier of the Nations League.

"You have to lick your wounds, refresh yourself and go again because it can't be another 26 years before we go to another major tournament overseas.

"That's got to be the next ambition."

