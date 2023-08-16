Scotland’s beautiful alternative to Cornwall – with fewer tourists and less rain

“It’s often as warm here as it is in London – and we get less rain than Cornwall,” beams guide Will Hall of environmental education charity Wild Things, who spends his days surprising people with the Moray Coast. This secret stretch of Scotland’s eastern seaboard is alive with sandy beaches, marine mammals, plump lobsters and picture-postcard fishing villages, a match for Cornwall or – whisper it – even the frazzled Mediterranean. It’s cheaper than both, too. And comes without the crowds.

But why so hot? “In the northeast of Scotland, east of Inverness and along the coast, you often get very warm weather,” explains British Weather Services meteorologist Jim Dale. “In the Aviemore area it can reach 27C. Why? Because you’re in what’s called a rain shadow. You often get the winds that come across the Grampians and down again and warm things up. So sometimes when it’s 28C in London and you’re thinking that’s where it’s hottest, then you look north to the Moray Firth and you find the same sort of temperatures and the same kind of weather.”

The Moray Coast in Scotland’s northeast unfurls along the southern banks of the eponymous firth, the country’s largest, starting east of Inverness, sweeping from Findhorn all the way to Cullen. It’s a spectacular part of Scotland, formed by elemental forces during the last Ice Age when the firth was gouged by one giant glacier. The legacy in these tidal waters are rugged cliffs and vaulting rock stacks framing the beaches, and a fold of brooding hills as a backdrop. The imprint of man is painted across the wild brushstrokes of nature with wee fishing villages and towns, like Burghead, Cullen, Hopeman and Portknockie. You’ll encounter fewer visitors across all four on a summer’s day than in Padstow alone.

A typical year in... North Cornwall

The beaches are quieter than Cornwall too. And bountiful, dotted all along the littoral. Findhorn Beach – unfurling beside a hippy commune turned alternative living hub – serves as a microcosm. Just follow the seabirds down the River Findhorn to its rendezvous with the Moray Firth. A seal colony lines the banks of the river as you work your way through the dunes towards the sweep of brightly painted wooden beach huts that stand stoically on the sands. In summer it’s a joy, with mile upon mile of clean beach and plenty of space for everyone. You can walk as far as Burghead, 12 miles away, and have white sands tickling your toes all the way.

Story continues

The Moray Coast Trail is an ideal introduction to the region, a 50-mile walking adventure that soars all the way from Findhorn to Cullen that you can tackle bit by bit. It links into the Moray Ways network and an expanding web of walking and cycling trails that are spreading their tentacles across the verdant countryside. This summer Scotland hosted the UCI World Cycling Championships and the Moray Coast excels with two-wheeled adventures too, including Moray Monster Trails near Fochabers, a superb mountain-biking hub.

Like Cornwall, surfing is popular. You can learn in Lossiemouth with New Wave Surf School, or just hire a board and hit the surf on your own. And often you will be gloriously on your own. Golf is another draw, with superb links courses up and down the coast.

New this year too is the self-guided Moray Firth Snorkel Trail, which has been developed by the Scottish Wildlife Trust in association with the Macduff Marine Aquarium. You’ll need your own gear and wetsuit; highlights include a dramatic spot at Portknockie, overlooking Bow Fiddle Rock, and Cullykhan Bay.

Then there are the dolphins. The world’s most northerly pod of bottlenose dolphins call the Moray Firth home. Around 200 in number they can often be spotted from the shore, along with seals, porpoises, common dolphins and minke whales. You can learn more at the Scottish Dolphin Centre, or join an adrenaline-pumping RIB viewing trip from Findhorn and Lossiemouth with North 58º Sea Adventures.

A typical year in... the Moray Coast

The region delivers on the plate too. Local boats haul in treats including lobster and scallops; white fish too from Peterhead. Then there is Scotland’s most famous soup, Cullen Skink, a chowder-style smoked haddock, potato and cream delight. The Cullen Skink World Championships are held in the eponymous village every year.

Hopeman has emerged as the savvy foodies village of choice. A highlight is Bootleggers, previously a lockdown sea shack serving out of shipping containers, now a beachfront bar and grill. Tuck into chilli squid or grass-fed beef steaks, with live music on Sundays. The same people recently revamped Burghead’s award-winning Bothy Bistro, which does a mean Cullen Skink. New openings include waterfront Torta Findhorn, a straight-to-Instagram coffee shop.

On the drinks front there is Lossiemouth’s Windswept Brewery, but this is serious whisky country. The most dense concentration of distilleries in Scotland line the fast-flowing River Spey and its surrounds, including world famous names like Aberlour, Glenfiddich and Macallan.

Even if a chillier northerly wind bites on the Moray Coast, your thoughts need not drift off longingly to Cornwall. The Watershed Sauna is on hand with a wood-fired mobile sauna experience. Who needs Newquay and Nice anyway?

How to do it

LNER (www.lner.co.uk) runs trains to Inverness and Aberdeen on either flank of the Moray Coast. Visit Moray Speyside (www.morayspeyside.com) has excellent information on accommodation and other activities. For more information see www.visitscotland.com.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.