Scotland: 2026 World Cup expanded to include Steve Clarke's side, jokes Fifa president Gianni Infantino

Fifa president Gianni Infantino was at St Mirren to watch their late comeback win against Aberdeen

Fifa president Gianni Infantino hailed Scotland for "brilliantly" qualifying for Euro 2024 - and joked the 2026 World Cup has been expanded in the hope of including Steve Clarke's side.

After attending an Ifab meeting at Loch Lomond, Infantino watched St Mirren's dramatic win over Aberdeen on Saturday.

And he praised the Scots for reaching a second successive European Championship in impressive fashion.

"They are a good team, strong team, young team," he told BBC Scotland.

"Scotland is a football country, it loves the game and has great passion. The fans are really into the game, you can see it."

Following this summer's finals in Germany, Clarke's side will look to back up a second straight Euros by qualifying for their first World Cup since 1998.

The tournament, hosted across the United States, Canada and Mexico, will be the first to include 48 teams - expanded from 32 - and Infantino joked that decision was made with the Scots in mind.

"We decided to increase from 32 to 48 to allow Scotland to participate," the Fifa president said.

"Scotland will have a great chance, and if they do qualify I'm sure Scotland fans will have great fun."