Scotland 2-0 Spain: Scott McTominay at the double again in famous Euro 2024 qualifier win

(Getty Images)

Scotland earned their first win over Spain for 39 years with a stunning 2-0 victory at Hampden Park.

Off to the ideal start in their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign after beating Cyprus, Scotland faced a huge step up in opposition but responded with a sensational display that will live long in the memory of the Tartan Army.

Scott McTominay struck early in each half for his second brace in the space of three days, as Spain fell to defeat in a qualifying match for just the third time since 2006. That Scotland beat one of Europe’s heavyweights was impressive enough, though that they did so deservingly will give Steve Clarke most satisfaction.

His side are now two from two in their bid to qualify for the tournament in Germany, already five points ahead of Norway who were viewed as the main competition in Group A along with Spain for a top-two finish and with it automatic qualification to next summer’s main event.

McTominay was brought into the starting lineup after his brace off the bench against Cyprus, and he needed just seven minutes to get back on the scoresheet to give Scotland the ideal start. Pedro Porro’s slip let Andy Robertson in, he picked out McTominay and the shot that followed beat Kepa Arrizabalaga with the help of a deflection.

Ryan Christie went close to doubling the lead with a poked effort, but Scotland were largely then forced onto the back foot. Joselu sent one header straight at Angus Gunn and another off the bar, before Rodri then nodded over from a corner as Spain, unusually, looked most dangerous when going more direct.

There was a real edge to the game, with Porro booed every time he so much as looked at the ball, the Hampden crowd unimpressed after he went down holding his face following a slight barge from Robertson. Joselu then went down himself on more than one occasion, optimistic not doing justice to the nature of his penalty appeals.

Scotland could well have doubled the lead seconds before the break when Lyndon Dykes got on the end of a long ball and went clean through on goal, but he lifted an effort over Kepa and over the bar.

Story continues

Porro was mercifully replaced at half-time, though any slight Scottish disappointment at that decision was made up for by another McTominay goal six minutes after the restart.

Kieran Tierney burst away down the left wing after winning the ball back, and his cross was only cleared to the edge of the box where McTominay ran onto it and produced a brilliant finish.

From there Scotland went into wind-up mode as they ran down the clock, Aaron Hickey’s decision to go down off the pitch only to roll back on holding his face doing little to improve the mood among a rattled Spanish side.

The hosts dropped deeper and deeper but held firm, preventing any late Spanish charge materialising to seal a famous victory and one that sets the stage for the Tartan Army to start firming up plans for a summer holiday to Germany next year.