Scotland 18-32 Ireland: Bonus-point win for Six Nations holders after Finn Russell and Darcy Graham forced off

Too strong: Caelan Doris led Ireland to another win over Scotland (Getty Images)

Ireland bolstered their hopes of a third successive Six Nations title as they made it 11 wins in a row over Scotland with a ruthless bonus-point 32-18 triumph at Murrayfield.

The Scots endured a disastrous first half in which they allowed the dominant Irish to build a 17-0 lead through tries from Calvin Nash and captain Caelan Doris while also losing three of their most influential backs: Duhan van der Merwe to a yellow card, and both talismanic co-captain Finn Russell and wing Darcy Graham to head injuries.

Scotland rallied just before and just after half-time, with a Van der Merwe try and two Blair Kinghorn penalties bringing the hosts back to within six points at 17-11.

But Ireland soon reasserted their authority with further scores from James Lowe and substitute Jack Conan securing the bonus point and taking the game beyond the Scots, who added a late consolation through Ben White.

There were emotional scenes in the moments leading up to kick-off as former Team GB Olympic champion cyclist Sir Chris Hoy, who has terminal cancer, was given a rapturous reception from the Murrayfield crowd when he walked out on to the pitch to deliver the match ball wearing a Scotland shirt.

Once proceedings were under way, Ireland wasted little time in seizing control. After some sustained early pressure, Simon Easterby's side got themselves ahead in the eighth minute when Nash, a late addition to the starting XV in place of the injured Mack Hansen, was presented with an easy score on the right after a lovely pass from Leinster fly-half Sam Prendergast found the wing in oceans of space.

Darcy Graham and Finn Russell were both forced off after a heavy collision (REUTERS)

Prendergast - making his first appearance in an away Test for Ireland - was on point with the conversion.

Scotland's task got even bigger in the 14th minute when their record try-scorer Van der Merwe was yellow carded for foul play after shoving Nash as he chased a bouncing ball in front of the try-line. The only consolation for the Scots was that referee James Doleman did not award a penalty try as he felt the Irish wing would not have caught the ball in time to ground it.

With Van der Merwe still in the sin bin, Scotland suffered even more significant back-line disruption in the 21st minute when talisman Russell and jet-heeled wing Graham crashed into each other while trying to defend another dangerous Irish surge down the left.

Russell was able to walk off for his HIA, while Graham, who came off worst, left the field lying prone on the buggy. With neither of the key duo able to play any further part, both of Scotland's replacement backs Stafford McDowall and Jamie Dobie were used up with almost three quarters of the match to play.

A Prendergast penalty extended Ireland's lead to 10 just before Van der Merwe returned to the field.

Scotland had failed to enter the Irish 22 in the opening half hour and Ireland tightened their grip on the match in the 32nd minute when captain Doris pushed his way over on the left after being fed by Jamison Gibson-Park following a purposeful carry from Prendergast.

Scotland finally came to life in the closing five minutes of the half and managed to get themselves off the mark in the last action before the interval as Van der Merwe produced an outstanding finish on the left after a McDowall offload.

Duhan van der Merwe’s superb finish was a rare positive for Ireland (AFP via Getty Images)

Kinghorn - taking on kicking duties in the absence of Russell - was off-target with the conversion but the Irish would have been a touch disappointed to go in just 12 points ahead at the break given their dominance.

Kinghorn reduced the deficit further with a 43rd-minute penalty, and with the Scots' tails up, Ireland had a let-off when centre Robbie Henshaw avoided a yellow card after he was contentiously deemed not to have committed a deliberate knock-on while thwarting a dangerous attack.

Another Kinghorn penalty brought Scotland, remarkably, within six points of their visitors in the 49th minute.

But just as the hosts were sensing a chance to get back on terms, Ireland flexed their muscles again, with Lowe scoring on the left and Prendergast adding the extras. Conan then nudged his way over on the right after being set up by Henshaw just before the hour.

Prendergast missed the conversion but then added a further three points with a long-distance penalty in the 70th minute as the Irish killed any lingering hopes of a Scottish fighthback.

Gregor Townsend's men did close the gap again when White scored a late try, converted by Kinghorn, but Ireland had already done more than enough to ensure they head to Wales next time out as the only side still in with a chance of a Grand Slam after the opening two matches.