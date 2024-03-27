Scotland 0-1 Northern Ireland: Steve Clarke, James McFadden & Liam Cooper look forward

It's just 80 days until the eyes of the footballing world will be on Steve Clarke's Scotland as they kick off Euro 2024 against host nation Germany.

So it's hardly the ideal time to be enduring your worst winless run in nearly two decades.

Tuesday's abject defeat by an unheralded Northern Ireland made it seven games without victory, a further puncturing of the positivity restored in recent times.

The grey clouds that used to permanently hang over Hampden started to form again as Clarke's heroes were booed off the park at half-time.

The Tartan Army may be concerned, but former Scotland forward James McFadden called for perspective as the country gets set to sit at the top table again.

"We've lost a friendly match," the Sportscene pundit said. "We're going to the Euros. There were dark days when we never qualified and we were walking around Hampden doing a lap of shame instead of a lap of honour.

"The teams we'll play will be of a better calibre and I think that will actually bring the best out of us.

"It's not all doom and gloom. The manager, who has brought the good times back to Scotland, will have us ready for the Euros and that's all that matters."

Scotland wounded again by friendly fire

For years, major tournaments put test to the phrase "no Scotland, no party". There was, quite simply, no Scotland.

This time round, they don't have peer through the window wishing they could join in. They'll play with the big kids this summer, and when they do, Clarke doesn't expect his side to be bullied.

"It's obviously better if you're winning, but the key is to peak in June, not March," the head coach said. "Hopefully we peak in June.

"It's been a long time since we've had as much possession as that. I'd be very surprised if we have a game like that in the finals in the summer."

Story continues

Northern Ireland's young guns were meant to give Scotland reprieve from a raft of harsh lessons from the big boys. Instead, it was another schooling.

This side is one that seemingly struggles when the pedal isn't slammed to the floor. Full-throttle is their only speed. In the halfway house of international friendlies, they stall.

It's not a new problem. Scotland have won just two of their last 19 friendlies, while recording 15 victories in their last 21 competitive games. They shine under the brightest lights.

But that impressive record has been built on the foundations of a steely defence. Where that steely defence has gone is perhaps Clarke's biggest concern. This isn't like them - and they know it.

"We need to get back to ourselves," defender Liam Cooper said. "Now's not the time to turn on each other and dig each other out. We want to be the team we know we can be come May and June."

Scotland fans are well aware of the team they can be, too. It's the slipping of standards that make this recent run so alarming.

The Tartan Army are finally clear of their curse, and don't want to fall under the same wicked spell again.

"The frustration went into the stands, you could feel that," Hearts head coach and former Scotland forward Steven Naismith said on BBC Scotland.

"We've not had many difficult nights under this manager. There's two games to go before the Euros, there's a lot to ponder. We're in a much better place than we have been for many years."

These kind of nights used to be commonplace. While recent showings do raise cause for concern, they come with the caveat that this side cantered to the Euros.

A nation has buzzed since qualification was secured. Flights booked. Kilts bought. Leave requests filed.

Around 100,000 Scots are expected to descend on Germany to back their team, a pipedream just a few short years ago.

Halted momentum can't change the fact that Scotland are going to the Euros. And when they do, this group will aim to add to the good times that for so long seemed like they'd never return.

"There's no way I can make anyone feel better about the result tonight, I'm disappointed," McFadden added.

"Too many times I've been on holiday watching the Euros. Now, we're there."

