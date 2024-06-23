Scotland 0-1 Hungary: Tartan Army knocked out of Euro 2024 in emotional win for Magyars

Scotland were knocked out of Euro 2024 after a late defeat to Hungary in Stuttgart.

A victory would have likely sent the Tartan Army through to the knockout rounds of a major tournament for the first time but Steve Clarke’s side struggled to create chances on Sunday night and fell to a Kevin Csoboth strike in the 100th minute, after a long delay due to Barnabas Varga’s worrying injury.

Clarke revealed pre-game that his team had to remain “cautious” despite knowing they had to win to hold any realistic hope of qualifying for the knockouts - and his team certainly practiced what he had preached.

A tame opening 45 minutes saw them fail to have a shot with plenty of possession and set-pieces to go on but nothing created against a stout, physical Hungarian team.

Hungary were happy to bide their time and play on the counter, which led to Bendeguz Bolla’s effort being spilled by Angus Gunn on eight minutes before Willi Orban headed a Dominik Szoboszlai free-kick over the bar when unmarked (and offside) at the far post.

Che Adams’ ballooned effort on 53 minutes at least broke Scotland’s shot duck but Hungary came out the brighter of the two sides after the break.

But the game was halted midway through the second half when Hungary striker Varga was hurt in a collision at a free-kick, as Angus Gunn ran off his line to try and punch clear. Barriers were held up around the medical team as they worked on the player before he was taken off on a stretcher.

Play was delayed for eight minutes and the two teams’ sense of urgency increased with the restart.

Scotland thought they should have had a penalty when substitute Stuart Armstrong was bundled to the ground by Willi Orban, although Argentine referee Facundo Tello deemed it fair.

Csoboth hit the post and Grant Hanley and Callum McGregor saw efforts repelled as the game opened up, due to both teams’ need for a goal.

In the end it came for Hungary as a counter-attack sent them through down the right wing and substitute Csoboth swept home the cross at the far post to snatch the win. The matchwinner held up Varga’s shirt in celebration with the 29-year-old taken to hospital and in a stable condition.

It meant Scotland finished bottom of Group A with Hungary in third and now hoping to end up with one of the four best records to seal a spot in the last-16.