Scotiabank's Stella Yeung and Jennifer Frook named to Report on Business Best Executive Award List

TORONTO, May 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Scotiabank's Stella Yeung, Senior Vice President & Global Head of Engineering, Global Banking & Markets, and Data & Analytics and Jennifer Frook, Vice President, Enterprise Crisis and Business Continuity Management have been recognized in the Report on Business Best Executive Awards in the categories of Technology & Operations.

Scotiabank Logo (CNW Group/Scotiabank)

"Stella's thought leadership has been instrumental in delivering impactful projects that have strengthened our technology platforms to better serve our clients," said Brian Porter, President and CEO, Scotiabank. "Jennifer's role in leading crisis management and response teams ensured that the critical needs of our customers and employees were met across our global footprint. On behalf of all Scotiabankers, sincere congratulations to Stella and Jennifer on their very well-deserved recognition."

The annual Report on Business Best Executive Awards, established in 2020, celebrates the noteworthy accomplishments of 50 non-CEO executive leaders who have made an impact in five functional job categories: Finance, Human Resources, Operations, Sales and Marketing, and Technology.

Stella Yeung won in the Technology Category for leading key global teams in the delivery of impactful projects that leverage data and analytics to better serve our clients, boost internal process efficiencies while strengthening the Bank's risk and regulatory compliance. With a proven track record of driving industry-leading initiatives that leverage the Cloud's on-demand elasticity, her team is focused on engineering Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, and delivered meaningful research on Quantum Computing capabilities to enable faster, more advanced, and complex market models to provide a superior client experience. Additionally, Stella's work has been recognized through Scotiabank's award-winning global data & analytics platform – an enterprise-wide AI platform that modernizes the entire technology stack to enable advanced analytics tools and deployments.

Jennifer Frook won in the Operations category for her instrumental role in leading the Bank's response teams through the global pandemic, providing strategic direction, leadership and oversight for crisis management. She also played a key role in industry discussions related to pandemic response. Jennifer's resiliency, strong guidance, thoughtful partnership, and ability to lead and synchronize teams across the enterprise was essential and contributed to Scotiabank being recognized by Global Finance magazine for displaying Outstanding Crisis Leadership. Jennifer leads by example. She is committed to championing an inclusive culture, fostering a winning team, and consistently going above and beyond for her stakeholders and the Bank as a whole.

Left: Stella Yeung, Senior Vice President & Global Head of Engineering, Global Banking & Markets, and Data & Analytics Right: Jennifer Frook, Vice President, Enterprise Crisis and Business Continuity Management (CNW Group/Scotiabank)

