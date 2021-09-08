The Scotiabank Giller Prize Presents its 2021 Longlist

TORONTO, Sept. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Elana Rabinovitch, Executive Director of the Scotiabank Giller Prize, is pleased to share the Prize's 2021 longlist. The Prize's 2020 winner, Souvankham Thammavongsa, announced the list today on www.scotiabankgillerprize.ca/live. It was also announced via the Scotiabank Giller Prize's YouTube and Facebook page .

Scotiabank Giller Prize (CNW Group/Scotiabank)

The 12 titles were chosen from a field of 132 books submitted by publishers from across Canada. This year, the Prize celebrates its 28th anniversary.



The longlist for the 2021 Scotiabank Giller Prize includes:

The longlist was selected by an esteemed panel of five judges: Canadian authors Zalika Reid Benta (Jury Chair), Megan Gail Coles, Joshua Whitehead, Malaysian novelist Tash Aw and American author Joshua Ferris.

Of the longlist, the jury wrote:

In a year of logistical challenges and the continued relevance of virtual meeting platforms, the jury of the 2021 Scotiabank Giller Prize has emerged from many hours of private reading and many rounds of lively debate with a longlist of twelve titles. This extraordinary dozen showcases an ecstatic diversity of voices and styles, of narrative deployment and moral urgency, of formal innovation and old-fashioned storytelling pleasure. There is something for everyone on this list, and within each of these books there is to be found beauty, honest reckoning, human compassion, and the irrefutable mark of the sublime. It was the jury's great honour to delight in the manifold achievements of these books, and with their announcement we leave this debate settled for another year: Canada's literature is as vibrant and expansive as ever.

Quotes

"The jury has selected a dazzling group of writers to represent the very best in Canadian fiction for 2021. There's no denying the enormous impact of women's writing on the literary scene this year. I'm grateful to each jury member for their razor-sharp reading and delighted for this year's longlisted writers."

- Elana Rabinovitch, Executive Director, Scotiabank Giller Prize

"The last year has continued to be one of uncertainty for Canada and for Canadians and many have found comfort between the pages of a good book. Scotiabank proudly congratulates the 12 longlisted authors of the 2021 Scotiabank Giller Prize as they have provided readers with comfort, escape and adventure during these challenging times."

-John Doig, Executive Vice President, Retail Distribution, Scotiabank

The Scotiabank Giller Prize shortlist will be announced on Tuesday, October 5, at 11 a.m. ET at a press conference at The Park Hyatt hotel in Toronto. It will also be livestreamed on www.scotiabankgillerprize.ca/live, and the Scotiabank Giller Prize's YouTube and Facebook page.

Between the Pages: An Evening with the Scotiabank Giller Prize Finalists will be presented at Koerner Hall in Toronto, on November 4. Hosted by Jael Richardson, it will be an hour of readings, questions and answers, and will take you inside the minds and creative lives of the writers on the 2021 shortlist. For more information, please visit: www.scotiabankgillerprize.ca/news-events/events-and-important-dates/

Watch the 2021 Scotiabank Giller Prize on Monday, November 8, at 9 p.m. ET (11:30 AT, 12 midnight NT) on CBC and the free CBC Gem streaming service.

About the Prize

The Giller Prize, founded by Jack Rabinovitch in 1994, highlights the very best in Canadian fiction year after year. In 2005, the prize teamed up with Scotiabank who increased the winnings 4-fold. The Scotiabank Giller Prize now awards $100,000 annually to the author of the best Canadian novel, graphic novel or short story collection published in English, and $10,000 to each of the finalists. The award is named in honour of the late literary journalist Doris Giller by her husband Toronto businessman Jack Rabinovitch, who passed away in August 2017.



