Scotiabank commits $500,000 in support of North American organizations dedicated to eliminating racial discrimination

TORONTO , June 6, 2020 /CNW/ - Scotiabank today announced a $500,000 commitment to several organizations recognized for their leadership in the fight to eliminate racial discrimination within Canada and the U.S. Scotiabank's contribution will be directed toward providing needed tools and educational resources for those groups most at risk of being subject to individual, institutional and systemic racism, with a focus on Black youth.

Two recipients of the donation include the Careers Education Empowerment Centre for Young Black Professionals – an organization dedicated to the advancement of economic and social development of Black youth; and the Canadian Race Relations Foundation – an organization committed to building a national framework for the fight against racism in Canadian society.

"The devastating events of the last few weeks, and the pain that has been felt and shared so deeply by Black communities around the world, has intensified focus on the issue of racism and the need for greater inclusion within society," said Brian Porter , President and CEO, Scotiabank. "These investments will provide Black communities and people of colour with the support they need – financial and otherwise – to have a stronger voice and presence in furthering the fight against racial discrimination."

Scotiabank is guided by our purpose: for every future; which articulates the impact we seek to make for our employees, customers, shareholders and communities. In keeping with our purpose, Scotiabank has implemented a variety of programs that promote a zero-tolerance approach to discrimination and harassment across our footprint. Most notably, our worldwide mandatory unconscious bias training, workplace safety and inclusion training, and mandated inclusive hiring practices.

For more information on Scotiabank's vision and initiatives to foster economic inclusion, visit: https://www.scotiabank.com/corporate/en/home/corporate-responsibility/priorities/economic-inclusion.html

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank is a leading bank in the Americas. Guided by our purpose: "for every future," we help our customers, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of approximately 97,000 employees and assets of over $1.2 trillion (as at April 30, 2020), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BNS.TO) and New York Stock Exchange (BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on Twitter @ScotiabankViews.

