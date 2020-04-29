Scotiabank, CMA and MD Financial Management commit further support to physicians during the COVID-19 pandemic

TORONTO, April 29, 2020 /CNW/ - Scotiabank, in partnership with the Canadian Medical Association (CMA) and MD Financial Management Inc. (MD), has committed $4.6 million to further support physicians during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Scotiabank (CNW Group/Scotiabank)

"Scotiabank has a long and proud tradition of giving back to the communities in which we live and work. Physicians are courageously battling this pandemic – we want to help alleviate some of the stress and pressure they are facing where we can. We are turning to the guidance of our partners to determine where we can make the greatest impact," says Glen Gowland, Group Head, Global Wealth Management at Scotiabank.

"Every day, every story illustrates the resolute dedication of Canadian physicians overcoming difficult challenges on the front line. We are proud to support them so they can better focus on their critical role in helping Canadians," says Daniel Labonté, President and CEO, MD.

Funds will be distributed to Provincial and Territorial Medical Associations, National and Provincial Specialty Societies and Representative Groups – who are best attuned to the most pressing needs for physicians in their respective areas and fields and where the funds can have the greatest impact on their health and well-being.

"COVID-19 is the biggest health crisis of our time and physicians are leading the public health response and delivering care under the most challenging circumstances we've known to date. They need our support and we're pleased to augment the work of our medical partners to respond to the pandemic," says Dr. Sandy Buchman, CMA President.

Scotiabank, MD and the CMA are dedicated to supporting the medical profession and advancing health in Canada, having committed a total of $27 million to date through this collaboration. This $4.6 million commitment to support physicians follows the recent sponsorship of the Code Life Ventilator Challenge.

About Affinity Contributions

Scotiabank, MD Financial Management Inc. (MD) and the Canadian Medical Association (CMA) together are firmly committed to supporting the medical profession and advancing health in Canada. As proof of this commitment, and in collaboration with the CMA and MD, Scotiabank is investing $115 million over 10 years to support physicians and the communities they serve across Canada.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank is a leading bank in the Americas. Guided by our purpose: "for every future," we help our customers, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of approximately 100,000 employees and assets of approximately $1.2 trillion (as at January 31, 2020), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:BNS.TO - News) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:BNS - News). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on Twitter @ScotiabankViews.

About the Canadian Medical Association

The Canadian Medical Association is the national voice of Canada's medical profession. We work with physicians, residents and medical students on issues that matter to the profession and the health of Canadians. We advocate for policy and programs that drive meaningful change for physicians and their patients.

About MD Financial Management Inc.

With more than 50 years of physician-focused experience, MD Financial Management Inc. (MD) is dedicated to providing financial peace of mind to Canada's physicians and their families, so they can enjoy what matters most to them while achieving their career and life goals. MD had more than $45 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2020. MD Management Limited was the first of the MD Group of Companies to be founded, in 1969. MD Financial Management Inc. wholly owns or has a majority interest in its seven subsidiaries (the MD Group of Companies). It provides financial products and services, is the fund manager for the MD Family of Funds and offers investment counselling services. For a detailed list of the MD Group of Companies, visit md.ca.

