Scotiabank Announces Redemption of CDN $1,250 million 2.58% Subordinated Debentures (Non-Viability Contingent Capital (NVCC)) due March 30, 2027

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, Feb. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Scotiabank (TSX: BNS) (NYSE: BNS) today announced its intention to redeem all outstanding CDN $1,250 million 2.58% Subordinated Debentures (Non-Viability Contingent Capital (NVCC)) due March 30, 2027 at 100% of their principal amount plus accrued interest to the redemption date. The redemption will occur on March 30, 2022. Formal notice will be delivered to the debenture holders in accordance with the terms and conditions set forth in the related trust indenture.

The redemption has been approved by the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions and will be financed out of the general funds of Scotiabank. This redemption is part of the Bank's ongoing management of its Tier 2 capital.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank is a leading bank in the Americas. Guided by our purpose: "for every future", we help our customers, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of over 90,000 employees and assets of approximately $1.2 trillion (as at October 31, 2021), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit our website and follow us on Twitter @ScotiabankViews.

