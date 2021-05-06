Scotiabank to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results
TORONTO, May 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Scotiabank will announce its second quarter results on Tuesday June 1, 2021.
Scotiabank Results News Release
A news release of the Bank's second quarter results will be issued in Canada and the U.S. over CNW Group at approximately 6:00 a.m. EDT on Tuesday June 1, 2021.
Scotiabank Results Conference Call
The conference call will take place on Tuesday June 1, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. EDT and is expected to last approximately one hour.
Interested parties are invited to access the call live:
Via telephone, in listen-only mode, by calling 416-641-6104 or 1-800-952-5114 (North America toll-free) using access code 4045996#. Please call shortly before 8:00 a.m. EDT.
Via the Internet on the Investor Relations page at www.scotiabank.com.
During the call, listeners may also wish to refer to the second quarter results posted on the Investor Relations page at www.scotiabank.com.
Following discussion of the results by Scotiabank executives, there will be a question and answer session.
Conference Call Archive
A telephone replay of the call will be available between Tuesday June 1, 2021 and Thursday July 1, 2021, by calling 905-694-9451 or 1-800-408-3053 (North America toll-free). The access code is 5111905#.
The archived audio webcast will be available on the Investor Relations page at www.scotiabank.com from approximately 6:00 p.m. EDT on Tuesday June 1, 2021, for three months.
About Scotiabank
Scotiabank is a leading bank in the Americas. Guided by our purpose: "for every future", we help our customers, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of approximately 90,000 employees and assets of approximately $1.2 trillion (as at January 31, 2021), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on Twitter @ScotiabankViews.
