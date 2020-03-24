Scotia Global Asset Management announces March 2020 cash distributions for Scotia Strategic ETF Portfolios

TORONTO , March 24, 2020 /CNW/ - Scotia Global Asset Management today announced the March 2020 cash distributions for the Scotia Strategic ETF Portfolios listed on the TSX, which pay on a monthly or quarterly basis. Unitholders of record on March 31, 2020 will receive cash distributions for the respective portfolios payable on April 3, 2020 . The details of the cash distribution amounts per unit are as follows:

Scotiabank (CNW Group/Scotiabank)

Scotia Strategic ETF Portfolio name Ticker symbol (TSX) Cash distribution

per unit ($) Distribution frequency Scotia Strategic Canadian Equity ETF Portfolio SCAD 0.130 quarterly Scotia Strategic U.S. Equity ETF Portfolio SUSA 0.052 quarterly Scotia Strategic International Equity ETF Portfolio SINT 0.064 quarterly Scotia Strategic Fixed Income ETF Portfolio SFIX 0.041 monthly

Scroll to continue with content Ad

For more information on the Scotia Strategic ETF Portfolios, visit scotiabank.com/ETFs.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus before investing. The securities held by the ETFs can change at any time without notice. Investments in ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

About Scotia Global Asset Management

Scotia Global Asset Management is a business name used by 1832 Asset Management L.P., a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. Scotia Global Asset Management offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, and investment solutions for private clients, institutional clients and managed asset programs.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank is a leading bank in the Americas. Guided by our purpose: "for every future," we help our customers, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of approximately 100,000 employees and assets of approximately $1.2 trillion (as at January 31, 2020), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BNS.TO) and New York Stock Exchange (BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on Twitter @ScotiabankViews.

Story continues

SOURCE Scotiabank





Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2020/24/c5051.html