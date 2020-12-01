Scotch egg is probably a starter, Michael Gove says, as substantial meal debate continues

Michael Gove said a scotch egg was probably a starter (PA)

Michael Gove has said a scotch egg is “probably a starter” in the midst of a debate over what constitutes a substantial meal.

In areas in England under Tier 2 restrictions from Wednesday, alcohol will only be served at pubs alongside food.

The new rule has prompted widespread debate over what constitutes a substantial meal.

Environment Secretary George Eustice said on Monday that the snack would constitute a “substantial meal”, but Mr Gove told ITV’s Good Morning Britain on Tuesday that as far as he’s concerned a scotch egg is “probably a starter”.

“As far as I’m concerned it’s probably a starter," he said. “But the broader, more serious point I think we need to establish is there are reasonable rules about hospitality which are there to keep us all safe," said the Cabinet Office minister.

Mr Gove said the definition of the term has existed in law for many years which allows families to buy 16-year-olds an alcoholic drink with a substantial meal, but he could not say what it constituted.

“They (pubs) already do know what the rules are and they have for years now,” he said.

“My own preference when it comes to a substantial meal might be more than just a scotch egg but that’s because I’m a hearty trencherman.

“The Government is relying on people’s common sense.”

Downing Street has not ruled out drinkers being able to order a Scotch egg with their pints.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman confirmed buying alcohol will be permitted with a “substantial meal” but would not set out the line between a snack and a dinner.

“It’s a principle that’s well established in the hospitality industry and it’s something they’ve been applying for some time,” he said.

“We introduced the rule that you can only provide alcohol along with a substantial meal along with the first set of tiering. That remains the case under this set of tiering.

Pressed on whether the rules permit pints being served alongside sausage rolls, pork pies, or a ploughman’s lunch, he said: “I’m obviously not going to get into the detail of every possible meal.

“But we’ve been clear: bar snacks do not count as a substantial meal but it’s well established practice in the hospitality industry what does.”

