Scorpio monthly horoscope

April

Lucky Days: 1, 8, 9, 19, 29

Yucky Days: 3, 15, 16, 23, 30

Colour: Iridescent

Celebrity Icon: Alexa Chung

April brings a sense of urgency and an internal push not to miss any opportunities that come your way. This is true especially when it comes to work, Scorpio. You are on the case and pushing yourself hard against any shyness or fears. It’s time to speak your mind and get your message out there to the masses. Don’t worry about what others are thinking or doing or saying. There is no comparison to your authenticity.

The Full Moon (on the 7th) is the perfect time for you to reclaim any lost balance. You tend to push yourself to extremes against your own best interests. Now it’s time to get back into more flow. Your ruing planet Mars squares off with the planet of awakening and surprise on the Full Moon, making an explosive or breakthrough moment possible in your relationships. The Sun will move into your partnership zone starting the 19th, lighting up your relationships. You’ll likely enjoy the shift after so much intense and endless work over the past few weeks. On the 22nd, the New Moon delivers your annual chance to plant fresh seeds to grow your relationships over the next six months. What has the most lasting value and is most essential in your one-to-one commitments? Put that in writing now.

March

Lucky Days: 6, 7, 14, 15, 22

Yucky Days: 1, 8., 9. 21, 22

Colour: Fishnet

Celebrity Icon: Julia Roberts

Welcome to your season of pure fire, Scorpio. After a romantically dramatic February finish, you’re ready to sink your teeth into an all-consuming passion project. The stars favour a new focus on you, you and more you. Work will be extremely demanding most of the month, but you’ve got the energy and staying power to make it happen. After the communication mess last month, Venus helps you reclaim stability in your partnerships after the 4th. She’ll sweeten your one-to-ones all month long, so carve out quality time. The Full Moon keeps you in high demand with friends and colleagues on the 9th. Be careful not to overcommit or double-book this week, as Mercury Retrograde might throw you a few last-minute oversights when you least expect them during his finale that same day. The Spring Equinox (early on the 20th) puts you back in touch with your wellness and work goals. The biggest news of the month comes when Cosmic Task Master Saturn pokes his head into your home zone on the 21st. He will be in Aquarius for the first time in nearly thirty years. You’re starting to consider the foundation and roots you want to build during the next chapter in your life. What does home look like for you in 2020 and beyond, Scorpio? Note that the 24th brings the New Moon in Aries, which is your official seed-planting reset moment for these life-altering plans. Which projects can fuel your own craft and help you carve out your ideal wellness protocols? The spark has been officially lit.

