Scorpio daily horoscope

Saturday 21, March

With the Cosmic Taskmaster heading into Aquarius tonight (for the first time in 29.5 years) there's a lot of change in the air. Saturn will move through your house of home and family over the next few years, asking you to get really clear on the roots and foundations of your life.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Friday 20, March

The Vernal Equinox is exact very early this morning, making this the first full day of spring - the season you've been waiting for. The Sun will spend the next four weeks in your house of work and wellness, helping you achieve balance and get super organized. Bonus: your ruler Mars conjuncts Jupiter today, bringing a surge of optimism your way.

Thursday 19, March

The Sun spends one last day in Pisces, your sister water sign, before moving on to fiery Aries tomorrow. This has been quite an intense four weeks for you, including the chaos of Mercury Retrograde; so reflect on what you've learned about love, creativity, and life before you step forward into the newness.

Wednesday 18, March

The Moon is in your communication zone but today your verbal stingers could be quite sharp. This is because your dual rulers, Mars and Pluto, are conjunct this lunar energy and making it intense as all get out. You have to take a very deep breath before you speak or text, Scorpio - you'll regret it if you say something hurtful.

Tuesday 17, March

The Moon is hanging out in your communication zone for the next few days, enabling you to say or text what you really mean. Not that you usually mince words, but this kind of direct ability to reach someone at the soul level only comes about once a month. Seize this super articulate moment, Scorpio.

Monday 16, March

Mercury Retrograde ended last week but not everything has come correct just yet. Now that the planet of talking and thinking is returning to the degree it was in early March, you can get some answers about questions that were on your mind at that time - especially about your creative projects and romantic relationships.

Sunday 15, March

The Moon leaves your stars and lights up your money zone for the next few days. This is the perfect opportunity to finally sit down and get your accounts in order, Scorpio. It's certainly felt like a blur for the past few weeks but you can now deal with it, and actually have fun doing it for a refreshing change.

Scorpio 2018



Scorpio personality profile

