Scorpio Bulkers Inc. Announces the Sale of an Ultramax Vessel

Scorpio Bulkers
·4 min read

MONACO, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE: SALT) (the “Company”) announced today that the Company has entered into an agreement with an unaffiliated third party to sell the SBI Gemini, an Ultramax bulk carrier built in 2015, for approximately $16 million. Delivery of the vessel is expected to take place in the first quarter of 2021.

About Scorpio Bulkers Inc.

Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of dry bulk commodities, and is investing in the next generation of wind turbine installation vessels. The Company has recently sold six vessels and has contracted to sell twelve additional vessels, two of which are expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2020 and ten of which are expected to close in the first half of 2021. Upon the completion of the announced vessel sales, Scorpio Bulkers Inc. will have an operating fleet of 36 vessels consisting of 31 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels (including 8 Kamsarmax vessels and 23 Ultramax vessels), and five time chartered-in Kamsarmax vessels. In addition to its dry bulk fleet, the Company has signed a letter of intent to enter into a shipbuilding contract with Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering Inc. to build a wind turbine installation vessel to be delivered in 2023, with options to build three further similar vessels. The Company’s owned and finance leased fleet will have a total carrying capacity of approximately 2.1 million dwt and all of the Company’s owned and finance leased vessels will have carrying capacities of greater than 60,000 dwt. Additional information about the Company is available on the Company’s website www.scorpiobulkers.com, which is not a part of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “potential,” “may,” “should,” “expect,” “pending” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation, and specifically decline any obligation, except as required by law, to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, our management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections.

In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the failure of counterparties to fully perform their contracts with us, the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand for dry bulk vessel capacity, the length and severity of the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, including its effects on demand for dry bulk products and the transportation thereof, changes in our operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, the market for our vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, counterparty performance, ability to obtain financing and the availability of capital resources (including for capital expenditures) and comply with covenants in such financing arrangements, planned capital expenditures, our ability to successfully identify, consummate, integrate and realize the expected benefits from acquisitions and changes to our business strategy, fluctuations in the value of our investments, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, vessel breakdowns and instances of off-hires and other factors. Please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties.

CONTACT: Contact: Scorpio Bulkers Inc. +377-9798-5715 (Monaco) +1-646-432-1675 (New York)


Latest Stories

  • NFL Winners and Losers: Raiders won't make postseason with any more games like Sunday's bad loss

    The Raiders' playoff hopes took a huge hit on Sunday.

  • This is Patrick Mahomes' NFL, and Tom Brady knew it 2 seasons ago

    Tom Brady passed the megastar QB baton to Patrick Mahomes long before Sunday's matchup of teams heading in opposite directions.

  • Week 12 Fantasy Football Care/Don't Care: Aaron Rodgers, Packers offense offer flawless performance

    Matt Harmon looks at the five things he cares about and the five things he doesn't care about coming out of the Sunday games from Week 12, including a flawless night from the Packers offense, Austin Ekeler's return, and more.

  • Mike Tyson smoked weed before and after his exhibition bout with Roy Jones Jr.

    "I just have to smoke, I'm sorry. I'm a smoker."

  • Broncos' Drew Lock apologizes for COVID 'masking slip' while Vic Fangio calls out his QBs

    Broncos coach Vic Fangio slammed Drew Lock and the other quarterbacks for putting "us in that position."

  • Jaguars find first fall guy, fire GM Dave Caldwell

    The Jaguars have started their housecleaning.

  • Diego Maradona's doctor being investigated for possible manslaughter following soccer legend's death

    Police in Argentina raided the home and offices of Leopoldo Luque, Diego Maradona’s personal doctor, as part of an investigation into the soccer legend’s death.

  • Vancouver Mayor wants Indigenous leaders to head possible 2030 Olympic bid

    It was during one of the early planning sessions for the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics that Chief Gibby Jacob heard a provincial government official talking about the Callahan Valley, which would eventually host cross-country skiing and ski jumping during the Games. Jacob, who participated in the bidding process for the Olympics and was a member of the Games organizing committee board, finally put up his hand. "I asked who the hell is this Callahan and how the hell did he get his name on our lands," the Squamish Nation hereditary chief said with a chuckle. "They all looked at each other. I said find out and let us know." It turns out the Callahan Valley, located near Whistler, B.C., was named after one of the early surveyors in the region. "That was the start of our big push to get our names back on places," said Jacob. Indigenous groups had a voice in organizing and hosting the 2010 Games. But Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart has suggested any movement to bring another Games to the city should be headed by Indigenous leaders. In early November, Vancouver city council voted to postpone a decision on whether it wants to explore making a bid. City staff are expected to present a report to council in early 2021. Stewart has said one of his conditions for supporting a bid is that the Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh — the three Indigenous First Nations whose traditional territory includes Vancouver — head the Olympic bid committee. "I have talked to the Nations about this and there's interest there," the Vancouver Sun reported Stewart saying in a state-of-the-city address to the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade. Emails to Stewart's office asking to explain the mayor's proposal were not immediately answered. Khelsilem, a councillor with the Squamish Nation Council, isn't aware of any formal talks about leading a bid. "We haven't had any formal discussion about it," he said. "We haven't made any formal decision about whether we want or don't want. And we haven't had any formal discussions with our neighbouring nations." Representatives of the Musqueam and Tsleil-Waututh did not respond to interview requests. Khelsilem said before any decision is made, the pros and cons of hosting an Olympics must be weighed. "The reality is that something like hosting an Olympics requires a significant amount of investment and support from both the federal and provincial governments," he said. "While there are a number of reported advantages, there's also a number of drawbacks. "I think a lot of that workflow needs to be figured out, especially in the context of the challenges that we're going to face over the next decade and the challenges that we're facing on a number of fronts." Furthermore, Jacob said: "there's a lot to be gained by being involved [in a bid] for our people." "I don't think that our nations, given what we have as far as leadership resources and how fast they seem to change, would be able to take things right from scratch to completion," he said. Creating a common agenda With 15 of the venues used for the 2010 Olympics built on First Nation traditional territories, Indigenous support was crucial for the Games success. The Squamish, Tsleil-Waututh, Musqueam and Lil'Wat nations formed The Four Host First Nations, a non-profit organization with the goals of uniting Canada's Indigenous people and encouraging inclusion across the country. "I think it created a common agenda," said Jacob. "By doing that and achieving what we set out, it was totally outstanding. "I think it showed leadership that the four separate First nations could work together for a common purpose and get benefits from it." WATCH | President of 2010 Games says Vancouver should bid for 2030: Involvement in the Games raised awareness of Indigenous issues across Canada, he said. "When we first started out, we were pretty invisible in our own territories," said Jacob. Indigenous groups did "fairly well in compensation for the use of our lands," he said. The Olympics also led to traditional Indigenous names being returned to locations and landmarks plus recognition of First Nation arts and culture. John Furlong, who was head of the Vancouver Organizing Committee for the 2010 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games (VANOC), is part of the group looking at the 2030 Games. He said any bid would be impossible without Indigenous participation. "I see no scenario at all in which First Nations are not involved," he said. "They were a difference maker in 2010. "First Nations are in multiple new business since 2010. My instincts tell me they will be keenly interested in being involved again."

  • If Trevor Lawrence paid any attention to latest Jets mess, the team may have to immediately fire Adam Gase

    Adding to New York's toxicity: Gase appeared to get caught in a weirdly deceptive explanation about his hand in play calling.

  • Week 12 Fantasy Football Recap: King Henry's big day and Tyreek is King of the Hill

    Liz Loza and Matt Harmon deliver your full recap and analysis of Week 12 on the latest Fantasy Football Forecast!

  • Week 12 NFL Recap: Painful Broncos, Bears, Jets QB situations lowlight Thanksgiving weekend

    Terez Paylor & Charles Robinson recap Week 12 of the NFL season, including a Patrick Mahomes/Tom Brady duel & some bad QB performances throughout the rest of the league.

  • Week 12 Fantasy Football Wrap: Dolphins @ Jets

    Dalton Del Don recaps Dolphins vs. Jets from Week 12.

  • Week 12 Fantasy Football Wrap: Raiders @ Falcons

    Dalton Del Don recaps Raiders vs. Falcons from Week 12.

  • Week 12 Fantasy Football Wrap: Cardinals @ Patriots

    Dalton Del Don recaps Cardinals vs. Patriots from Week 12.

  • Week 12 Fantasy Football Wrap: Saints @ Broncos

    Dalton Del Don recaps Saints vs. Broncos from Week 12.

  • Week 12 Fantasy Football Wrap: 49ers @ Rams

    Dalton Del Don recaps 49ers vs. Rams from Week 12.

  • Week 12 Fantasy Football Wrap: Chiefs @ Buccaneers

    Dalton Del Don recaps Buccaneers vs. Chiefs from Week 12.

  • Week 12 Fantasy Football Wrap: Bears @ Packers

    Dalton Del Don recaps Bears vs. Packers from Week 12.

  • Week 12 Fantasy Football Wrap: Giants @ Bengals

    Dalton Del Don recaps Giants vs. Bengals from Week 12.

  • Week 12 Fantasy Football Wrap: Browns @ Jaguars

    Dalton Del Don recaps Browns vs. Jaguars from Week 12.