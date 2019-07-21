Scores and Schedule
Saturday's Games
CFL
Montreal 20 Edmonton 10
Saskatchewan 38 British Columbia 25
---
MLB
American League
Chicago White Sox 2 Tampa Bay 1 (11 innings)
Toronto 7 Detroit 5
Boston 17 Baltimore 6
Houston 6 Texas 1
Kansas City 1 Cleveland 0
Oakland 5 Minnesota 4
L.A. Angels 6 Seattle 2
National League
Chicago Cubs 6 San Diego 5
N.Y. Mets 11 San Francisco 4
Pittsburgh 5 Philadelphia 1
Cincinnati 3 St. Louis 2
Washington 5 Atlanta 3
Milwaukee 8 Arizona 3
L.A. Dodgers 10 Miami 6
Interleague
N.Y. Yankees 11 Colorado 5
---
MLS
Columbus 2 Montreal 1
Houston 3 Toronto FC 1
Philadelphia 2 Chicago 0
FC Dallas 2 Sporting Kansas City 0
New York City FC 2 Colorado 1
Minnesota United 1 Real Salt Lake 1
San Jose 3 Vancouver 1
---
Sunday's Games
(All Times Eastern)
MLB
American League
Boston (Cashner 9-4) at Baltimore (Wojciechowski 0-3), 1:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Snell 5-7), 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Sparkman 3-5) at Cleveland (Plesac 3-3), 1:10 p.m.
Toronto (Waguespack 1-0) at Detroit (TBD), 1:10 p.m.
Oakland (Mengden 5-1) at Minnesota (Pineda 6-5), 2:10 p.m.
Texas (Lynn 12-5) at Houston (Armenteros 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-3) at Seattle (Kikuchi 4-6), 4:10 p.m.
National League
St. Louis (Flaherty 4-6) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 5-4), 1:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Velasquez 2-5) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 1:35 p.m.
San Diego (Quantrill 2-2) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 7-7), 2:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Matz 5-6) at San Francisco (Menez 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
Miami (Yamamoto 4-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 8-1), 4:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 11-3) at Arizona (Young 3-0), 4:10 p.m.
Washington (Voth 1-0) at Atlanta (Gausman 2-5), 7:05 p.m.
Interleague
Colorado (Marquez 8-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 5-4), 1:05 p.m.
---
MLS
D.C. United at Atlanta, 4 p.m.
New England at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.
New York at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
Portland at Seattle, 9:30 p.m.
---
The Canadian Press