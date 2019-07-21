Scores and Schedule

The Canadian Press

Saturday's Games

CFL

Montreal 20 Edmonton 10

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Saskatchewan 38 British Columbia 25

---

MLB

American League

Chicago White Sox 2 Tampa Bay 1 (11 innings)

Toronto 7 Detroit 5

Boston 17 Baltimore 6

Houston 6 Texas 1

Kansas City 1 Cleveland 0

Oakland 5 Minnesota 4

L.A. Angels 6 Seattle 2

National League

Chicago Cubs 6 San Diego 5

N.Y. Mets 11 San Francisco 4

Pittsburgh 5 Philadelphia 1

Cincinnati 3 St. Louis 2

Washington 5 Atlanta 3

Milwaukee 8 Arizona 3

L.A. Dodgers 10 Miami 6

Interleague

N.Y. Yankees 11 Colorado 5

---

MLS

Columbus 2 Montreal 1

Houston 3 Toronto FC 1

Philadelphia 2 Chicago 0

FC Dallas 2 Sporting Kansas City 0

New York City FC 2 Colorado 1

Minnesota United 1 Real Salt Lake 1

San Jose 3 Vancouver 1

---

Sunday's Games

(All Times Eastern)

MLB

American League

Boston (Cashner 9-4) at Baltimore (Wojciechowski 0-3), 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Snell 5-7), 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Sparkman 3-5) at Cleveland (Plesac 3-3), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (Waguespack 1-0) at Detroit (TBD), 1:10 p.m.

Oakland (Mengden 5-1) at Minnesota (Pineda 6-5), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Lynn 12-5) at Houston (Armenteros 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-3) at Seattle (Kikuchi 4-6), 4:10 p.m.

National League

St. Louis (Flaherty 4-6) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 5-4), 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Velasquez 2-5) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 1:35 p.m.

San Diego (Quantrill 2-2) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 7-7), 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Matz 5-6) at San Francisco (Menez 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Miami (Yamamoto 4-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 8-1), 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 11-3) at Arizona (Young 3-0), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Voth 1-0) at Atlanta (Gausman 2-5), 7:05 p.m.

Interleague

Colorado (Marquez 8-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 5-4), 1:05 p.m.

---

MLS

D.C. United at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

New England at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.

New York at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Seattle, 9:30 p.m.

---

The Canadian Press

What to Read Next