Scores and Schedule

Sunday's Games

NHL

Arizona 4 Winnipeg 1

Calgary 2 Ottawa 1

Washington 6 N.Y. Rangers 5 (OT)

San Jose 5 Detroit 3

Dallas 4 Chicago 3

Minnesota 2 St. Louis 1 (OT)

---

AHL

Bridgeport 5 Hershey 1

Cleveland 6 Milwaukee 5 (OT)

Hartford 4 Providence 1

WB/Scranton 4 Rockford 1

Chicago 4 Texas 2

Stockton 4 San Jose 1

---

NBA

Orlando 113 Toronto 98

Denver 123 L.A. Clippers 96

New York 130 San Antonio 118

---

MLB Spring Training

Baltimore 9 Toronto 8

Boston 8 Minnesota 5

N.Y. Yankees 8 Tampa Bay 5

Philadelphia 10 Detroit 6

Pittsburgh 10 Miami 6

Houston (ss) 5 Atlanta 2

Washington 12 St. Louis 2

Houston (ss) 10 N.Y. Mets 1

Kansas City 14 Oakland 5

Arizona 12 Cleveland 3

Chicago Cubs 9 San Francisco 5

L.A. Dodgers 13 L.A. Angels (ss) 9

San Diego 5 Chicago White Sox 4

Seattle 4 Colorado 2

Cincinnati 14 L.A. Angels (ss) 2

Milwaukee 10 Texas 1

---

Monday's Games

(All Times Eastern)

NHL

Buffalo at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Montreal at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Florida at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

---

AHL

Bakersfield at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

---

NBA

Golden State at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Portland at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Houston, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Dallas at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

---

MLB Spring Training

Toronto vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Miami vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Boston vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Washington vs. Atlanta at Kissimmee, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Detroit (ss) vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Detroit (ss) vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Colorado vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

San Diego vs. Chicago Cubs (ss) at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Texas vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (ss) vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Oakland vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

---

