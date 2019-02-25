Scores and Schedule
Sunday's Games
NHL
Arizona 4 Winnipeg 1
Calgary 2 Ottawa 1
Washington 6 N.Y. Rangers 5 (OT)
San Jose 5 Detroit 3
Dallas 4 Chicago 3
Minnesota 2 St. Louis 1 (OT)
---
AHL
Bridgeport 5 Hershey 1
Cleveland 6 Milwaukee 5 (OT)
Hartford 4 Providence 1
WB/Scranton 4 Rockford 1
Chicago 4 Texas 2
Stockton 4 San Jose 1
---
NBA
Orlando 113 Toronto 98
Denver 123 L.A. Clippers 96
New York 130 San Antonio 118
---
MLB Spring Training
Baltimore 9 Toronto 8
Boston 8 Minnesota 5
N.Y. Yankees 8 Tampa Bay 5
Philadelphia 10 Detroit 6
Pittsburgh 10 Miami 6
Houston (ss) 5 Atlanta 2
Washington 12 St. Louis 2
Houston (ss) 10 N.Y. Mets 1
Kansas City 14 Oakland 5
Arizona 12 Cleveland 3
Chicago Cubs 9 San Francisco 5
L.A. Dodgers 13 L.A. Angels (ss) 9
San Diego 5 Chicago White Sox 4
Seattle 4 Colorado 2
Cincinnati 14 L.A. Angels (ss) 2
Milwaukee 10 Texas 1
---
Monday's Games
(All Times Eastern)
NHL
Buffalo at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Montreal at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Florida at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Anaheim at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
---
AHL
Bakersfield at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.
---
NBA
Golden State at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Portland at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Houston, 8 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Sacramento at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Dallas at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
---
MLB Spring Training
Toronto vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Miami vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Boston vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Washington vs. Atlanta at Kissimmee, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Detroit (ss) vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Detroit (ss) vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Colorado vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
San Diego vs. Chicago Cubs (ss) at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Texas vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (ss) vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Oakland vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
Milwaukee vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
Cincinnati vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
---
The Canadian Press