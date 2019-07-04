Scores and Schedule

The Canadian Press

Wednesday's Games

Women's World Cup

Semifinals

Netherlands 1 Sweden 0

---

MLB

American League

Chicago White Sox 7, Detroit 5, 1st game

Toronto 6, Boston 3

Baltimore 9, Tampa Bay 6

L.A. Angels 6, Texas 2

Chicago White Sox 9, Detroit 6, 2nd game, 12 innings

Cleveland 4, Kansas City 0

Minnesota 4, Oakland 3

National League

Washington 3, Miami 1

Pittsburgh 6, Chicago Cubs 5

Cincinnati 3, Milwaukee 0

Atlanta 9, Philadelphia 2

San Francisco 7, San Diego 5

L.A. Dodgers 5, Arizona 4, 10 innings

Interleague

N.Y. Yankees 5, N.Y. Mets 1

Houston 4, Colorado 2

St. Louis 5, Seattle 2

---

Thursday's Games

(All times Eastern)

MLB

American League

Cleveland (Plesac 3-3) at Kansas City (Bailey 7-6), 1:15 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 5-6) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 4-7), 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Berrios 8-4) at Oakland (Anderson 0-3), 4:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Happ 7-4) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 5:10 p.m.

Boston (Porcello 5-7) at Toronto (Stroman 5-9), 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 3-4) at Texas (Lynn 10-4), 8:05 p.m.

National League

Miami (Hernandez 1-2) at Washington (Sanchez 4-6), 11:05 a.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 10-2) at Cincinnati (Castillo 7-3), 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Quintana 5-7) at Pittsburgh (Lyles 5-4), 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 7-7) at Atlanta (Soroka 9-1), 7:20 p.m.

San Diego (Lamet 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 9-2), 9:10 p.m.

Interleague

St. Louis (Wacha 5-4) at Seattle (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

---

MLS

New England at Colorado, 9 p.m.

D.C. at Dallas, 9 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

---

