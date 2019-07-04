Scores and Schedule
Wednesday's Games
Women's World Cup
Semifinals
Netherlands 1 Sweden 0
---
MLB
American League
Chicago White Sox 7, Detroit 5, 1st game
Toronto 6, Boston 3
Baltimore 9, Tampa Bay 6
L.A. Angels 6, Texas 2
Chicago White Sox 9, Detroit 6, 2nd game, 12 innings
Cleveland 4, Kansas City 0
Minnesota 4, Oakland 3
National League
Washington 3, Miami 1
Pittsburgh 6, Chicago Cubs 5
Cincinnati 3, Milwaukee 0
Atlanta 9, Philadelphia 2
San Francisco 7, San Diego 5
L.A. Dodgers 5, Arizona 4, 10 innings
Interleague
N.Y. Yankees 5, N.Y. Mets 1
Houston 4, Colorado 2
St. Louis 5, Seattle 2
---
Thursday's Games
(All times Eastern)
MLB
American League
Cleveland (Plesac 3-3) at Kansas City (Bailey 7-6), 1:15 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 5-6) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 4-7), 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Berrios 8-4) at Oakland (Anderson 0-3), 4:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Happ 7-4) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 5:10 p.m.
Boston (Porcello 5-7) at Toronto (Stroman 5-9), 7:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Canning 3-4) at Texas (Lynn 10-4), 8:05 p.m.
National League
Miami (Hernandez 1-2) at Washington (Sanchez 4-6), 11:05 a.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 10-2) at Cincinnati (Castillo 7-3), 2:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Quintana 5-7) at Pittsburgh (Lyles 5-4), 4:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Eflin 7-7) at Atlanta (Soroka 9-1), 7:20 p.m.
San Diego (Lamet 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 9-2), 9:10 p.m.
Interleague
St. Louis (Wacha 5-4) at Seattle (TBD), 4:10 p.m.
---
MLS
New England at Colorado, 9 p.m.
D.C. at Dallas, 9 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
---
