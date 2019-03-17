Scores and Schedule
Saturday's Games
NHL
Ottawa 6 Toronto 2
Winnipeg 2 Calgary 1
Edmonton 3 Arizona 2 (OT)
Chicago 2 Montreal 0
Detroit 2 N.Y. Islanders 1
St. Louis 5 Pittsburgh 1
Florida 4 Los Angeles 3
Boston 2 Columbus 1 (OT)
Tampa Bay 6 Washington 3
Carolina 4 Buffalo 2
Minnesota 5 N.Y. Rangers 2
Nashville 4 San Jose 2
---
AHL
Colorado 3 San Jose 2
Charlotte 3 Rochester 1
Belleville 6 Laval 5 (SO)
Grand Rapids 3 Milwaukee 2 (SO)
Hartford 5 Utica 3
Hershey 5 Bridgeport 1
Rockford 3 Cleveland 2 (OT)
Syracuse 4 Binghamton 1
Lehigh Valley 4 Toronto 3
WB/Scranton 2 Providence 1 (OT)
Chicago 6 San Antonio 2
Tucson 5 Stockton 2
Bakersfield 7 Ontario 0
---
NBA
Boston 129 Atlanta 120
Phoenix 138 New Orleans 136 (OT)
Washington 135 Memphis 128
Dallas 121 Cleveland 116
Golden State 110 Oklahoma City 88
San Antonio 108 Portland 103
Denver 102 Indiana 100
Utah 114 Brooklyn 98
---
MLS
Seattle 4 Chicago 2
Columbus 1 FC Dallas 0
Houston 3 Vancouver 2
New York 4 San Jose 1
Montreal 3 Orlando City 1
D.C. United 5 Real Salt Lake 0
LA Galaxy 3 Minnesota United 2
---
MLB Pre-Season
Boston 6 Atlanta 1
St. Louis 8 Washington 5
Miami 11 N.Y. Mets 6
Minnesota at Tampa Bay, cancelled
Detroit 6 Pittsburgh 3
N.Y. Yankees 17 Toronto (ss) 7
Houston 13 Philadelphia 5
Baltimore 4 Toronto (ss) 3
Milwaukee (ss) 5 Colorado 4
Cincinnati 5 Texas 2
Kansas City (ss) 6 Milwaukee (ss) 2
San Francisco (ss) 10 San Diego (ss) 3
L.A. Dodgers 2 Chicago White Sox 0
San Diego (ss) 10 Kansas City (ss) 5
Chicago Cubs 7 Arizona 1
Cleveland 7 L.A. Angels 2
Seattle vs. Yomiuri (ss) at Tokyo Japan
---
Sunday's Games
(All Times Eastern)
NHL
New Jersey at Colorado, 3 p.m.
St. Louis at Buffalo, 5 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
Vancouver at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.
Florida at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
Edmonton at Vegas, 10 p.m.
---
AHL
San Diego at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Toronto at WB/Scranton, 3:05 p.m.
Springfield at Bridgeport, 5 p.m.
Texas at Rockford, 5 p.m.
Colorado at San Jose, 6 p.m.
---
NBA
L.A. Lakers at New York, 12 p.m.
Charlotte at Miami, 1 p.m.
Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 3:30 p.m.
Toronto at Detroit, 4 p.m.
Atlanta at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Sacramento, 6 p.m.
Brooklyn at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at Houston, 9 p.m.
---
MLS
Los Angeles FC at New York City FC, 3 p.m.
Portland at Cincinnati, 5 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
New England at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Colorado, 9 p.m.
---
MLB Pre-Season
Tampa Bay vs. Boston (ss) at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Houston vs. Atlanta (ss) at Kissimmee, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (ss) vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
St. Louis vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Atlanta (ss) vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Boston (ss) vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (ss) vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m.
Cleveland vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Colorado vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Milwaukee vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Arizona (ss) vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox vs. Arizona (ss) at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.
Oakland vs. Nippon-Ham at Tokyo, JP, 11:05 p.m.
---
The Canadian Press