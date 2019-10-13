Scores and Schedule
Saturday's Games
MLB Post-season
National League Championship Series
Washington 3 St. Louis 1
(Washington leads series 2-0)
American League Championship Series
N.Y. Yankees 7 Houston 0
(New York leads series 1-0)
---
CFL
Winnipeg 35 Montreal 24
Edmonton 19 British Columbia 6
---
NHL
Edmonton 4 N.Y. Rangers 1
Ottawa 4 Tampa Bay 2
Los Angeles 7 Nashville 4
Toronto 5 Detroit 2
N.Y. Islanders 3 Florida 2 (SO)
Columbus 3 Carolina 2
Boston 3 New Jersey 0
Winnipeg 3 Chicago 2 (OT)
Montreal 6 St. Louis 3
Washington 4 Dallas 1
Pittsburgh 7 Minnesota 4
Colorado 3 Arizona 2 (OT)
Vegas 6 Calgary 2
Vancouver 3 Philadelphia 2 (SO)
---
AHL
Toronto 4 Manitoba 0
Charlotte 4 Bridgeport 1
Belleville 5 Binghamton 4 (OT)
Grand Rapids 4 Rockford 2
Milwaukee 4 Laval 2
Syracuse 6 Cleveland 3
Hershey 4 Lehigh Valley 3 (OT)
Providence 3 Rochester 2
Utica 4 WB/Scranton 3 (OT)
Hartford 3 Springfield 1
Chicago 2 San Antonio 1 (SO)
Texas 2 Iowa 1 (SO)
Stockton 5 San Diego 3
Tucson 8 Ontario 2
---
NBA Pre-season
Brooklyn 91 L.A. Lakers 77
Phoenix 134 Portland 118
---
Sunday's Games
(All times Eastern)
MLB Post-season
American League Championship Series
N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 15-6) at Houston (Verlander 21-6), 8:08 p.m.
---
NHL
Pittsburgh at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Calgary at San Jose, 10 p.m.
---
AHL
Rochester at Hartford, 3 p.m.
Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Bakersfield at San Jose, 4:15 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Hershey, 5 p.m.
---
NBA Pre-season
Cleveland at Boston, 3 p.m.
Melbourne United at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m.
New Orleans at San Antonio, 4 p.m.
Chicago at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Milwaukee at Washington, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Maccabi Haifa at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
---
