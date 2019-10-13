Scores and Schedule

The Canadian Press

Saturday's Games

MLB Post-season

National League Championship Series

Washington 3 St. Louis 1

(Washington leads series 2-0)

American League Championship Series

N.Y. Yankees 7 Houston 0

(New York leads series 1-0)

---

CFL

Winnipeg 35 Montreal 24

Edmonton 19 British Columbia 6

---

NHL

Edmonton 4 N.Y. Rangers 1

Ottawa 4 Tampa Bay 2

Los Angeles 7 Nashville 4

Toronto 5 Detroit 2

N.Y. Islanders 3 Florida 2 (SO)

Columbus 3 Carolina 2

Boston 3 New Jersey 0

Winnipeg 3 Chicago 2 (OT)

Montreal 6 St. Louis 3

Washington 4 Dallas 1

Pittsburgh 7 Minnesota 4

Colorado 3 Arizona 2 (OT)

Vegas 6 Calgary 2

Vancouver 3 Philadelphia 2 (SO)

---

AHL

Toronto 4 Manitoba 0

Charlotte 4 Bridgeport 1

Belleville 5 Binghamton 4 (OT)

Grand Rapids 4 Rockford 2

Milwaukee 4 Laval 2

Syracuse 6 Cleveland 3

Hershey 4 Lehigh Valley 3 (OT)

Providence 3 Rochester 2

Utica 4 WB/Scranton 3 (OT)

Hartford 3 Springfield 1

Chicago 2 San Antonio 1 (SO)

Texas 2 Iowa 1 (SO)

Stockton 5 San Diego 3

Tucson 8 Ontario 2

---

NBA Pre-season

Brooklyn 91 L.A. Lakers 77

Phoenix 134 Portland 118

---

Sunday's Games

(All times Eastern)

MLB Post-season

American League Championship Series

N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 15-6) at Houston (Verlander 21-6), 8:08 p.m.

---

NHL

Pittsburgh at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Calgary at San Jose, 10 p.m.

---

AHL

Rochester at Hartford, 3 p.m.

Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Jose, 4:15 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hershey, 5 p.m.

---

NBA Pre-season

Cleveland at Boston, 3 p.m.

Melbourne United at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m.

New Orleans at San Antonio, 4 p.m.

Chicago at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee at Washington, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Maccabi Haifa at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

---

