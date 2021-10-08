Scores Killed in Afghanistan Mosque Explosion

AFP via Getty

Scores of people were killed during Friday prayers when an explosion tore through a Shiite Muslim mosque in the northern Afghan province of Kunduz, just months after the country fell to the Taliban as U.S. troops were withdrawing.

A Taliban police officer told the Associated Press that at least 100 people were injured with the “majority of them” killed. Agence France-Presse reported at least 50 deaths based on hospital sources.

While no one has claimed responsibility, Afghanistan’s Shiite Muslim minority have come under attack from Islamic State terrorists for years.

