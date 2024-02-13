'The scoreline reflected the dominance - it just should have been a lot more'

Don't go to bed just yet graphic

On the latest episode of BBC Radio Leeds' Don't Go To Bed Just Yet podcast, Jonny Buchan, Adam Pope and Kaiser Chiefs bassist Simon Rix discuss the Whites' 3-0 home win against Rotherham, which could and should have been more emphatic.

Pope: "Honestly, it could have been double figures. 3-0, job done.

"It was comfortable because they didn't offer much. Even after the changes with half an hour to go when Leeds lost that little bit of that rhythm - it was the right thing to do - Rotherham had their best spell of possession if you could call it that but it was all under control.

"A load of wasted chances again but overall you have to say the performance was really good. The chance creation was magnificent but these were glorious chances that were missed.

"Summerville over the bar, Rutter over the bar, Gnonto wide - there's three for you. And then there was just some where we were in great positions and just didn't find the killer ball or the finish was weak.

"Overall, the scoreline is reflective of the dominance - it just should have been a lot more."

Listen to the full episode on BBC Sounds