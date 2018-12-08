Scoreline flattered me a bit - Bingham

Stuart Bingham will play Kyren Wilson for a place in the UK Championship semi-fi

Stuart Bingham believes 6-2 was a flattering scoreline against Sunny Akani but is pleased with his game as he booked his place in the UK Championship quarter-finals.

Bingham never looked in much trouble against the young Thai potter as he showed his match experience to seal a last-eight encounter against Kyren Wilson.

Bingham opened the match with a beautifully-taken break of 117 and was under no illusion how tricky his opponent could be.

“It was a bit of a flattering scoreline, I started out nicely again with a break of 100 but obviously got a bit of the run when I needed it most,” said the Basildon cue man.

“To get the job done – Akani is such a tough player and you get involved watching him and the way he plays.

“He slows the game down a little bit and I’m happy to be in the quarter-finals again.”

