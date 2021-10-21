Scoreboard for Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021

Yahoo Sports Videos

The Atlanta Braves won game 4 over the Los Angeles Dodgers, 9-2, setting up the exact same scenario from a year ago when they were up 3-1 in the NLCS before LA won three straight. In the ALCS, the Houston Astros remained hot, winning 9-1 over the Boston Red Sox and going up 3-1 in the series. Over in the NFL, Tom Brady praised Aaron Rodgers new ownership of the Chicago Bears and Kyler Murray had to find out why he was in Myles Garrett’s halloween graveyard.