The Canadian Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Max Pacioretty scored twice and the Vegas Golden Knights spoiled the Seattle Kraken's debut with a 4-3 on Tuesday night. Vegas, which made its league debut four years ago, held off a rally from the NHL’s latest addition in what turned out to be a scrappy effort from the Kraken. Seattle erased a 3-0 deficit and tied the game, but Chandler Stephenson’s goal midway through the third period held up. Jonathan Marchessault also scored for the Vegas, while Robin Lehner made 25 saves. R