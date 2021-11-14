Scoreboard for Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021
Saturday's Games
NHL
Boston 5 New Jersey 2
Toronto 5 Buffalo 4
N.Y. Rangers 5 Columbus 3
Ottawa 6 Pittsburgh 3
Winnipeg 3 Los Angeles 2 (OT)
Tampa Bay 3 Florida 2 (OT)
Detroit 3 Montreal 2 (OT)
Carolina 3 St. Louis 2
Nashville 4 Arizona 1
Dallas 5 Philadelphia 2
Colorado 6 San Jose 2
Minnesota 4 Seattle 2
Vegas 7 Vancouver 4
---
NBA
Miami 111 Utah 105
Washington 104 Orlando 92
Indiana 118 Philadelphia 113
New Orleans 112 Memphis 101
Detroit 127 Toronto 121
Cleveland 91 Boston 89
L.A. Clippers 129 Minnesota 102
---
CFL
Montreal 28 Winnipeg 14
Saskatchewan 29 Edmonton 24
---
AHL
Utica 5 Laval 3
Charlotte 4 WB/Scranton 0
Rochester 4 Cleveland 0
Belleville 3 Bridgeport 2
Hershey 5 Syracuse 4
Iowa 5 Milwaukee 0
Manitoba 6 Grand Rapids 2
Hartford 2 Providence 1
Springfield 2 Lehigh Valley 1
Texas 4 Colorado 3
Toronto 5 Chicago 1
Henderson 4 Stockton 3
Ontario 6 Tucson 3
Bakersfield 4 San Diego 2
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 13, 2021.
The Canadian Press