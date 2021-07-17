Scoreboard for Friday, July 16, 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MLB

American League

Toronto 10 Texas 2

Boston 4 N.Y. Yankees 0

Kansas City 9 Baltimore 2

Houston 7 Chicago White Sox 1

Oakland 5 Cleveland 4

Seattle 6 L.A. Angels 5

Minnesota at Detroit -- postponed (1st game)

Minnesota at Detroit -- postponed (2nd game)

National League

Philadelphia 5 Miami 2 (1st game)

Miami 7 Philadelphia 0 (2nd game)

Pittsburgh 4 N.Y. Mets 1

Milwaukee 11 Cincinnati 6

San Diego 24 Washington 8

San Francisco 7 St. Louis 2

L.A. Dodgers 10 Colorado 4

Chicago Cubs 5 Arizona 1

Interleague

Tampa Bay 7 Atlanta 6 (10 innings)

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 16, 2021.

The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories