Scoreboard for Friday, July 16, 2021
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
MLB
American League
Toronto 10 Texas 2
Boston 4 N.Y. Yankees 0
Kansas City 9 Baltimore 2
Houston 7 Chicago White Sox 1
Oakland 5 Cleveland 4
Seattle 6 L.A. Angels 5
Minnesota at Detroit -- postponed (1st game)
Minnesota at Detroit -- postponed (2nd game)
National League
Philadelphia 5 Miami 2 (1st game)
Miami 7 Philadelphia 0 (2nd game)
Pittsburgh 4 N.Y. Mets 1
Milwaukee 11 Cincinnati 6
San Diego 24 Washington 8
San Francisco 7 St. Louis 2
L.A. Dodgers 10 Colorado 4
Chicago Cubs 5 Arizona 1
Interleague
Tampa Bay 7 Atlanta 6 (10 innings)
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 16, 2021.
The Canadian Press