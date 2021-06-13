Scoreboard for Saturday, June 12, 2021

Saturday's Games

NBA Playoffs

Best-of-Seven Second Round

L.A. Clippers 132 Utah 106

(Utah leads series 2-1)

---

MLB

American League

Tampa Bay 5 Baltimore 4

Toronto 7 Boston 2

Oakland 11 Kansas City 2

Cleveland 5 Seattle 4 (10 innings)

Chicago White Sox 15 Detroit 2

Minnesota 5 Houston 2

National League

Washington 2 San Francisco 0 (1st game)

N.Y. Mets 4 San Diego 1

Miami 4 Atlanta 2

Cincinnati 10 Colorado 3

Milwaukee 7 Pittsburgh 4

San Francisco 2 Washington 1 (8 innings, 2nd game)

Chicago Cubs 7 St. Louis 2

Interleague

Philadelphia 8 N.Y. Yankees 7 (10 innings)

L.A. Angels 8 Arizona 7

Texas 12 L.A. Dodgers 1

---

MLS

Austin FC 1 Sporting Kansas City 1

---

Euro 2020

Wales 1 Switzerland 1

Finland 1 Denmark 0

Belgium 3 Russia 0

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 12, 2021.

The Canadian Press

