Scoreboard for Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021

The Canadian Press

CALGARY — Linus Ullmark is on a roll and so are the Boston Bruins. Ullmark turned aside 40 shots and Brad Marchand paced the offence with a goal and an assist Saturday to lead the Boston Bruins to a 4-2 win over the Calgary Flames. That's two or fewer goals against in each of Ullmark's last five starts. He's won four of those games. On the season, he's 7-5-0. The Bruins have points in five straight games (3-0-2) and have gone seven consecutive games on the road (6-0-1) without a regulation loss.